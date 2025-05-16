A beach photo is a fairly harmless Instagram post in most circumstances. But that’s not how the Trump Administration is viewing a post by former FBI Director James Comey. The Obama appointee who was fired by Donald Trump in 2017 is being investigated by federal law enforcement after posting a photo of seashells on a beach that appeared to form the shape of “86 47,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Thursday, claiming that the since-deleted post was a call for the assassination of the President.

What does 86 mean? Eighty-six is slang broadly meaning “to throw out,” “to get rid of,” or “to refuse service to,” according to Merriam-Webster, although the dictionary notes that it has recently, albeit sparsely, also been used to mean “to kill.” Forty-seven, meanwhile, is an apparent reference to Trump, who is the 47th President of the U.S. “Cool shell formation on my beach walk,” Comey wrote in the caption accompanying the Thursday Instagram post. Comey later clarified in a follow-up post, “I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.”

What is Comey’s relationship with Trump? Comey led the FBI’s investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, as well as the probe into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of her personal email. While many Democrats blamed Comey for Clinton’s electoral loss, they lambasted Trump’s firing of the director, who was less than four years into what was meant to be a 10-year term, amid criticisms from Republicans over his handling of the two investigations—neither of which brought about charges against either politician. Comey has since been a public critic of Trump and a writer: He published a memoir A Higher Loyalty about his career in 2018, and his latest book FDR Drive, a crime fiction novel, publishes Tuesday. What is Comey being investigated for now? “The Secret Service vigorously investigates anything that can be taken as a potential threat against our protectees,” a spokesperson for the Secret Service said in a statement to CNN. “We take this responsibility very seriously and we are aware of the social media posts in question.”

“We are aware of the recent tweet by former FBI Director James Comey, directed at President Trump,” FBI director Kash Patel posted on X. “We are in communication with the Secret Service and Director [Sean] Curran. Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support.” Rep. Andy Ogles (R, Tenn.) said he penned a letter to Curran and Patel calling for an immediate investigation into Comey, arguing that the post constitutes a threat against the President and is a form of interstate communication containing threats—both violations of federal law. “The Left spent years claiming Republicans were guilty of ‘stochastic terrorism’ for expressing strong political opinions. Now, a former FBI Director appears to openly endorse assassinating the President—and they say nothing,” Ogles posted on X. “If Comey broke the law, he shouldn’t get a pass. He should be in handcuffs.”

What have Trump and other Republicans said? Several Republicans, including others in the Trump Administration, blasted Comey’s post; however, Trump himself has not yet responded to it. (Trump .) Donald Trump Jr. posted on X, “Just James Comey causally calling for my dad to be murdered. This is who the Dem-Media worships. Demented!!!!” “This is a Clarion Call from Jim Comey to terrorists & hostile regimes to kill the President of the United States as he travels in the Middle East,” James Blair, White House deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs, posted on X. Trump visited Saudi Arabia and Qatar earlier this week, and is now in the United Arab Emirates on the final day of his first major trip in his second term. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Fox News that she doesn’t believe Comey could be unaware of the interpretation of “86 47” as violent. “James Comey in my view should be held accountable and put behind bars for this,” Gabbard said.

“How many times are Democrats going to try to assassinate President Trump???” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R, Ga.) posted on X. Trump, who faced two assassination attempts in 2024, and other Republicans have—without evidence—blamed Democrats and their rhetoric for previous attempts on his life, though Trump has in the past also been criticized for making public comments with implications of violence.