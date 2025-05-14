President Donald Trump has doubled down on his highly-criticized plan to accept a luxury Boeing jet from Qatar, claiming that the “free” gift will save the United States money that can instead be spent to “Make America Great Again.” “The Boeing 747 is being given to the United States Air Force/Department of Defense, NOT TO ME! It is a gift from a Nation, Qatar, that we have successfully defended for many years,” Trump said in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, late on Tuesday, May 13.

“Only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our country,” he added, after stating that the gifted jet—a Boeing 747-8 worth an estimated $400 million—will be used as a “temporary Air Force One” whilst the U.S. waits for its official jet to be ready. Trump further explained his stance during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, which aired on Tuesday night. He said he’s still waiting to receive the Air Force One jet that he signed off on during his first term—a wait he predicts will last another two years—and that Qatar offered to help provide a plane in the interim.



He claimed that other countries have far superior planes to the current Air Force One: “We’re the United States of America and I believe we should have the most impressive plane.”



"Some people say you shouldn't accept gifts for the country, my attitude is: 'Why wouldn't I accept a gift? We're giving to everyone else,’” Trump argued.



“I get nothing, I get to fly it like any other President would," he added, stating the Qatar-gifted jet will be "decommissioned" once the U.S.-ordered Air Force One plane is ready. (Two modified Boeing 747 planes serve as Air Force One.)

Of the pre-ordered jet that’s currently under construction, Trump said: “We’re painting it red, white, and blue. Just like the American flag.” Trump’s planned acceptance of this gift has raised legal and ethical concerns from both Democrats and Republicans. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he would be placing a blanket hold on Justice Department nominees awaiting Senate confirmation until the White House provides a full accounting of the deal. “This is not just naked corruption, it’s the kind of thing that even Putin would give a double take,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts told TIME: “He’s going to turn Air Force One into Bribe Force One. Congress has to be involved with such a clear threat to our national security.” Read More: Democrats Seize on Trump’s Qatar Plane Deal to Galvanize Voters Republicans such as Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas also voiced their concerns over the gift from the Qatari royal family, highlighting the security risks of accepting the jet and the potential high costs of checking the Boeing for foreign surveillance devices.

Well-known conservative voices have taken issue, too. Right-wing commentators Laura Loomer and Ben Shapiro have both sharply criticized the President’s plan, with Shapiro citing Qatar’s relationship with Hamas officials, some of whom who previously resided in the country.