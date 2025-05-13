TIME Announces TIME Longevity, a New Editorial Platform Exploring the Future of Living Longer

Today, TIME unveiled TIME Longevity, a new editorial platform dedicated to exploring how and why people are living longer and what this means for individuals, institutions, and the future of society. The announcement was made ahead of the TIME100 Impact Dinner: Leaders Shaping the Future of Health, taking place tonight in New York City, where members of the 2025 TIME100 Health list of the world’s most influential health leaders are being recognized for changing the health of the world.

TIME Longevity will serve as a destination for reporting, analysis, and conversation about the forces extending human life, from scientific breakthroughs to societal change. As part of this new initiative, TIME will introduce: The Future of Living , a new interview series launching this summer, spotlighting top thinkers and innovators shaping the longevity revolution.

A dedicated longevity track at the TIME100 Health Leadership Forum this September, convening leaders in medicine, biotech, policy, and more.

An upcoming special report, highlighting the people, institutions, and innovations redefining what it means to live longer, healthier lives. “TIME is deepening its focus on health with a bold editorial expansion: TIME Longevity,” said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley. “At TIME, we know this more than a trend—it’s a defining shift in how we understand health, aging, and possibility. Our hope is that through this exciting new editorial coverage that we spark connection, conversation, and most importantly–action.”

“For more than a century, TIME has told the stories of the people and ideas shaping our world,” said TIME Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs. “With TIME Longevity, we are excited to create a new platform dedicated to spotlighting the leaders and ideas transforming how we think about aging, health, and the profound possibilities of living a longer life.”

The launch of TIME Longevity builds on TIME’s robust health coverage, including recent deep dives into cancer breakthroughs, the science of obesity and nutrition, and the shifting economics of care and aging and the launch of franchise, tentpole and events such as, the TIME100 Health List, the TIME100 Impact Dinner: Leaders Shaping the Future of Health, and the TIME100 Health Leadership Forum—all now in their second year.