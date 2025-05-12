President Donald Trump’s plan to accept a luxury aircraft from Qatar for use as a temporary Air Force One has opened a new front in the long-running battle over ethics and foreign influence in his presidency, just as he prepares to embark on his first major international trip since returning to office. The prospective gift—a Boeing 747-8 valued at roughly $400 million and dubbed “a palace in the sky”—would be among the most extravagant ever offered to a U.S. president by a foreign government. Trump has said the plane would be used solely by the Department of Defense during the transition to a new fleet of presidential aircraft and would later be donated to his presidential library. But critics across the political spectrum, including some Republicans, say the arrangement raises serious legal and constitutional questions—especially given Trump’s private business ties in the region and the shadow of past emoluments controversies.

“I think it’s a great gesture from Qatar. I appreciate it very much,” Trump told reporters Monday. “I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer. I mean, I could be a stupid person and say, ‘No, we don’t want a free, very expensive airplane.’” Yet legal experts say the matter is far from simple. The Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause bars federal officials—including the President—from accepting gifts, payments, or benefits from foreign states without the consent of Congress. Trump insists the gift would go to the government, not him personally, but watchdogs and former ethics officials note that the practical outcome may still confer benefits on him, particularly if the plane is later showcased at a Trump-controlled presidential library or associated with his public legacy. “The situation is no different than if the Qataris gave $400 million in cash to Trump and told him to keep it under his bed until 2029, when he could spend it freely,” said Robert Weissman, co-president of consumer advocacy organization Public Citizen.

Even some Republican allies have voiced discomfort, including far-right activist Laura Loomer and typically friendly venues like Fox News: “Do you worry that if they give us something like this, they want something in return?” host Brian Kilmeade asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who responded with: “Absolutely not, because they know President Trump, and they know he only works with the interests of the American public in mind.” Qatar, a tiny but wealthy Gulf nation with a checkered human rights record and a major U.S. air base, has long navigated a delicate balancing act between American interests and those of regional rivals. In 2017, Trump publicly accused Qatar of funding terrorism and backed a Saudi-led blockade of the country. But by the end of his term, the blockade had lifted and Trump’s stance had softened—a reversal that coincided with deepening business ties between his family’s company and Qatari and Gulf interests.

Pam Bondi, the attorney general and former Trump campaign surrogate who reportedly signed off on the plane deal, previously lobbied on behalf of Qatar. Trump’s visit to Qatar on Wednesday, the first by a U.S. President since George W. Bush in 2003, is a significant moment for the Gulf state as it strengthens its geopolitical position in the region, says Elizabeth Dent, a senior fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy. “Qatar is in a far better position now than they were under Trump’s first administration when his visit to Saudi Arabia emboldened Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, and Egypt to initiate a blockade on Qatar for funding Islamist groups,” Dent tells TIME. Last month, the Trump Organization finalized a deal to build a luxury golf resort in Qatar featuring Trump-branded villas and a course constructed by a Saudi firm—the first such foreign venture since Trump returned to office.

For ethics watchdogs, the situation feels all too familiar. During his first term, Trump was repeatedly criticized for failing to fully divest from his private businesses and for profiting off his presidency through his high-end hotel in Washington, D.C. Lawsuits filed by the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia accused him of violating the emoluments clause. Those cases were ultimately dismissed by the Supreme Court as moot after he left office, leaving the underlying constitutional issues unresolved. While Trump insists the gift from Qatar would save taxpayer money—and on Monday likened rejecting it to refusing a free putt in golf—public sentiment may be less forgiving. Multiple polls conducted before and after the 2024 election suggest a majority of Americans believe Trump behaves corruptly or is at least prone to conflicts of interest. A March YouGov survey found that two-thirds of independents believed the term “corrupt” described Trump either “a lot” or “a little.” And even 20% of Republicans expressed concern about his mixing of public office and private business, according to a February Economist-YouGov poll.

What makes the plane offer potentially more damaging than other controversies, however, is its sheer simplicity and visibility. Unlike murky cryptocurrency ventures or opaque sovereign wealth fund investments in his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s firm, this is a physical, high-profile object with clear value. Whether the gift becomes formalized during Trump’s upcoming Middle East trip remains to be seen. Qatari officials say no final decision has been made. But ethics experts say any transfer without congressional approval would almost certainly violate the Constitution—and reignite the emoluments debate that haunted Trump’s first term. Trump departed the White House on Monday morning for his visit to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, which has been framed by aides as an opportunity to “reaffirm strategic partnerships” in the region and discuss joint economic initiatives.

The President will first arrive in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia before continuing on to Qatar and the UAE later in the week. His visit comes at a moment of escalating regional tensions: Israel is preparing to expand its military operation in Gaza, dozens of hostages are still held by Hamas, and uncertainty persists over Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Read more: ‘No One’s Coming’: Inside Gaza as Israel Expands Its Military Control Trump’s first stop will center on the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum, where Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has proposed up to $600 billion in American investments—an amount Trump claims could eventually rise to $1 trillion. The visit may also yield as much as $100 billion in U.S. defense sales, according to Reuters, citing six sources with direct knowledge of the issue. Trump is also expected to attend a Gulf Cooperation Council summit, where, according to Dent, Gulf leaders are likely to press him to articulate a vision for ending the war in Gaza and re-engaging diplomatically with Iran.

In Doha and the UAE, the focus will shift to artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, with Trump hoping to announce further investment deals.

For Trump, the success of this trip will be ultimately measured not in diplomatic breakthroughs—but in dollars.

“Trump will stake the success of the visit on the way he is received and the amount of money he can tout for economic deals that can help grow the U.S. economy,” Dent says. “The Gulf countries are detail-oriented with protocol and extravagant in their receptions of leaders. Trump will appreciate this—and expect it. On deals, he expects billions, if not trillions, of dollars to be announced from the visit.”