How Taylor Jenkins Reid Became a Publishing Powerhouse

The romance novelist Emily Henry, a close friend of Reid’s, finds something “healing” in her work. “So many of us do have fears about being too much or too little, or not performing our womanhood correctly, not being friendly enough or pretty enough or passive enough or sparkly enough,” says Henry, whose latest novel Great Big Beautiful Life is a No. 1 New York Times best seller. “I love that she writes these women who are very aware of how the world sees them and how they may fall short in the eyes of others, and their arc is never about trying to change that thing or trying to justify their existence.”

Reid’s books are also, as more literary readers might say, “easy to read,” often looked down upon by highbrow critics. She says her aim was always to write the kind of novels you could binge in a weekend, but the more she published, the more reviews came in, and she found herself chafing at the criticism: “Oh, this person said they liked my book, but they didn’t find it to be high art. How can my sentences be better? How can my work be more literary? I fell into that trap quite a bit, looking for approval.” When Malibu Rising came out, Reid was proud—she thought this multigenerational family drama, of all her books, would be the one embraced by the literati. The reviews “leveled” her. One person called it “Candy Land Franzen.” She remembers how she talked herself out of the sting. “Because I know you’re trying to insult me, it hurts,” she says. “But I am not writing as complex stories as Jonathan Franzen—that wasn’t the point. So it probably is Candy Land Franzen. And maybe I love being Candy Land Franzen.”