Amid escalating conflict, accusations of continued strikes, and grave concerns that the two countries may engage in a full-out war, India and Pakistan have agreed to a cease-fire after U.S.-led talks. President Donald Trump made the initial announcement over his social media platform, Truth Social, on Saturday morning. “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” he said. “Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the news shortly after, via a post on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote: “Pakistan and India have agreed to a cease-fire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!” India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri provided further details during a news conference, saying it had been agreed that both parties “would stop all firing and military action” from 5 p.m. Indian Standard Time (7:30 a.m. ET).



External Affairs Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also confirmed the agreement via a post on X. “India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so,” he said.

Indian paramilitary force soldiers stand guard at Pampore in the Pulwama district of Indian-controlled Kashmir on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Dar Yasin—AP

News of the cease-fire comes after India and Pakistan continued to accuse each other of strikes overnight into Saturday morning, prompting grave concern across the world that the two countries may engage in a full-out war. There's been a resurgence of tensions between the two countries in recent years, and things escalated dramatically after an April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir resulted in multiple fatalities. The region of Kashmir has long been the subject of dispute between India and Pakistan. The two countries control parts of the region but both claim it in full. India claimed that Pakistan supported and aided the April 22 attack in Kashmir, and launched “Operation Sindoor” in retaliation. Pakistan has denied involvement in the April 22 attack.

On Saturday morning, providing further details into how the United States mediated talks between India and Pakistan, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio shared an update via X. “Over the past 48 hours, [Vice President J.D.] Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik,” he said. “I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate cease-fire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.”

Vance acknowledged the news by reposting Trump’s announcement on his own social media profile.

This is a developing story.