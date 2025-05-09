Pope Leo XIV has taken the reins as leader of the Catholic Church, starting his first day as Pontiff with a mass at the Sistine Chapel, during which he called his election both a cross and a blessing. “You have called me to carry that cross and to be blessed with that mission, and I know I can rely on each and every one of you to walk with me as we continue as a church, as a community, as friends of Jesus, as believers, to announce the good news, to announce the Gospel,” Leo said, addressing the College of Cardinals.

Although the Pope—formerly known as Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost—has presided over his first service for the cardinals, the formal papal inauguration Mass is still more than a week away. There is no rule dictating how much time should pass between the conclusion of a conclave and the papal inauguration Mass, though this year’s service will occur after a longer period of time than the last. When Pope Francis was elected as Pope on March 13, 2013, he was inaugurated just six days later. The election of the Illinois-born Pope Leo, 69, who holds dual citizenship from the U.S. and Peru, where he spent decades working as a missionary, has been greeted with excitement among the 1.4 billion Catholics living across the globe. The first American Pope also served as the head of the church’s Dicastery for Bishops, and previously talked about his desire to look at the "challenges" facing the Catholic Church in the United States.

Here’s what we know so far about Pope Leo’s inauguration Mass. When is the inauguration Mass? The inauguration Mass is due to take place on Sunday, May 18, at 10 a.m. local time at St. Peter’s Square. Ahead of the inauguration, Leo has a busy schedule as he familiarizes himself with the papal responsibilities. He's due to have meetings with cardinals, the press, and hold prayer sessions.

Joe Biden, then the U.S. Vice President, is pictured arriving at the inauguration Mass for Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square on March 19, 2013, in Vatican City. Dan Kitwood—Getty Images

What happens during the inauguration Mass? Global leaders will gather on May 18 for the papal inauguration Mass, which marks the official start of the Pope’s term. Pope Francis’ 2013 inauguration featured guests such as former U.S. President Joe Biden—the second Catholic President to serve in the United States, after John F. Kennedy—and Argentina's former President Cristina Fernandez.

The long service typically begins with a visit to St. Peter’s tomb inside the Basilica. Deacons gather two objects: a fisherman’s ring and the pallium, an ecclesiastical vestment worn by the Pope.

During Pope Francis’ inauguration, he gathered with nine other Catholic Church leaders at the Basilica to pray. A procession shortly followed into St. Peter’s Square, during which the chant “Laudes Regiae”—also known as "Christus vincit," the Latin phrase for“Christ is King/Christ conquers”—was recited.

After performing his own version of this procession, the Pope will likely be presented with the pallium and the ring as a symbol of his taking of the papacy.

The papal inauguration Mass then begins. While there is no strict time limit, Francis’ inauguration Mass lasted for around two hours.