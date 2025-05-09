Robert Francis Prevost, now known as Pope Leo XIV, made history on Thursday, May 8, when he was elected as the first American Pope. The Chicago native, who has spent many years serving as a missionary in Peru, took to the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica and addressed the cheering crowd, speaking in Spanish and Italian. Read More: ‘Peace Be With You’: Pope Leo XIV Steps Onto the World Stage On Friday morning, Pope Leo spoke once more when he presided over his first mass as Pontiff.

Dressed in a white robe with a gold border and a tall white miter, and holding a gold crucifix, Pope Leo delivered his first homily during which he spoke in his native English, as well as Latin and Italian, to the cardinals who elected him just a day before. Leo referred to being appointed Pope as both a cross and a blessing, and spoke of the responsibility he and the cardinals have to spread Christianity in a world that sometimes mocks faith. “You have called me to carry that cross and to be blessed with that mission, and I know I can rely on each and every one of you to walk with me as we continue as a church, as a community, as friends of Jesus, as believers, to announce the good news, to announce the Gospel,” the new Bishop of Rome said in English. He warned against “practical atheism” among Christians who see Jesus as more of a "charismatic leader” than the savior, and also praised the late Pope Francis as he emphasized his predecessor’s missionary focus as a leader.

Concluding his homily, Pope Leo XIV decided to focus on humility in the Vatican’s leadership and in priesthood, quoting St. Ignatius of Antioch: “Then I will truly be a disciple of Jesus Christ, when the world no longer sees my body.”

This quote can be applied to Church leadership, Leo said, emphasizing that Cardinals must “move aside so that Christ may remain,” and should make themselves “small so that he may be known.” The reminder of the importance of humility echoes the teachings of his predecessor, Pope Francis.

While this was Leo’s first mass as the leader of the Catholic Church, it only included the 132 cardinals who elected him as Pontiff. On May 18, Leo will deliver an inauguration mass that will be attended by a wider audience.