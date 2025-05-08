Photos Show Joyous Vatican Scenes as Robert Prevost Is Announced the New Pope

Conclave elects the new pope, at the Vatican
Vatican Media/­Handout—Reuters

Robert Francis Prevost was chosen on Thursday, May 8, to succeed Pope Francis as the head of the Catholic Church. The decision was announced after 133 cardinals deliberated for two days while partaking in the papal conclave, a centuries-long tradition to elect the next Pope.

White smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday evening. The day before, black smoke had appeared from the same chimney, indicating that the first vote was inconclusive. 

Soon after the successful vote took place, Cardinal Dominique François Joseph Mamberti emerged on the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square and announced that Prevost, a Chicago native, had been selected as the new Pope. Prevost is the first American Pope in the history of the Catholic Church. He has taken the name Leo XIV.

The crowd outside the Vatican cheered loudly upon hearing the news.

Below is a selection of the best photographs from the celebration, chosen by TIME’s photo editors.

White smoke billows from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on May 8, 2025. Francisco Seco—AP
Faithful react after white smoke appeared from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel where 133 cardinals gathered on the second day of the conclave to elect a successor to late Pope Francis, at the Vatican, on May 8, 2025.
Crowds react after white smoke appears from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, where 133 cardinals gathered on the second day of the conclave to elect a successor to the late Pope Francis. Emilio Morenatti—AP
An American flag is waved following the election of Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV, at the Vatican, on May 8, 2025. Andrew Medichini—AP
People react as white smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel, indicating that a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, as seen from Rome, Italy, May 8, 2025.
People react as a new Pope is elected on May 8, 2025. Kevin Coombs—Reuters
Large crowds celebrate on St Peter's Square as they witness white smoke after a new pope is elected at the conclave on May 8, 2025.
Large crowds celebrate at St Peter's Square as they witness the white smoke emerge. Antonio Masiello—Getty Images
People listen the speech of the newly elected Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, Thursday, on May 8, 2025. Francisco Seco—AP Photo
Priests embrace each other as they react to the news of the announcement. Reuters—Claudia Greco
Faithful listen the speech of the newly-elected Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, on May 8, 2025. Francisco Seco—AP
People watch from a rooftop by St. Peter's Basilica after white smoke poured from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on May 8, 2025.
People watch from a rooftop by St. Peter's Basilica after white smoke poured from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. Alessandra Tarantino—AP
A person reacts to the white smoke from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating that a new pope has been elected, at the Vatican, on May 8, 2025. Hannah McKay—Reuters
Nuns react to white smoke from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel, indicating that a new pope has been elected, at the Vatican, May 8, 2025.
Nuns react to after a new Pope is elected to succeed Pope Francis. Marko Djurica—Reuters
People react after Cardinal Dominique Mamberti announced the election of Cardinal Robert F. Prevost as the 267th pope, choosing the name of Pope Leo XIV, at the Vatican, on May 8, 2025. Luca Bruno—AP
Nuns listen to newly-elected Pope Robert Francis Prevost, Pope Leo XIV, address the crowd from the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time. Dimitar Dilkoff—AFP/Getty Images
Faithful react as the newly-elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, on May 8, 2025. Emilio Morenatti—AP

