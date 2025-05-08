Political figures around the world have begun congratulating Robert Francis Prevost for being chosen as the successor to Pope Francis. Hailing from Chicago, Prevost is the first American Pope. The decided vote to elect Prevost, who will be known as Pope Leo XIV, comes after 133 cardinals entered the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican on Wednesday, May 7, for the papal conclave—a ritual that has been followed to elect every Pope since 1179. On the first day, black smoke billowed from the chapel chimney, signifying that the initial vote was not conclusive. A day later, when white smoke appeared instead, the public knew that two-thirds of the cardinals had agreed on a candidate. Soon after, Cardinal Dominique François Joseph Mamberti appeared on the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square and announced that Prevost would be the new Pope.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope,” Trump said. “What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!” Vice President J.D. Vance, a Catholic who met with Pope Francis in the Vatican a day before his passing, shared his own message, celebrating the announcement. “Congratulations to Leo XIV, the first American Pope, on his election!” Vance posted on X. “I’m sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him!” Poland Polish President Andrzej Duda, who also attended Francis’ funeral, offered his “heartfelt congratulations” to Prevost on X. “This is a deeply moving moment for the community of the Catholic Church and for the whole world,” he said.

Ireland Ireland’s Taoiseach [Prime Minister] Micheál Martin shared a statement on X after the new Pope was announced. “The scenes of great joy and celebrations in St. Peter’s Square are a reflection of the hopes and goodwill felt by people of the Catholic faith from all around the world towards the new Pope,” he said. “I hope that this ground swell of best wishes towards Pope Leo XIV will give him strength and support as he takes on the immense responsibility of his pontificate. I know that he has the best wishes of all Irish people, of all traditions.” Martin, who attended Francis’s funeral last month along with Irish President Michael D. Higgins, said that he looks forward to working with the new Pope in the future. Martin also extended his congratulations to the U.S., “a country with which Ireland enjoys such a deep and strong relationship.” “To have a Pope from their country is a source of great pride and honour for their nation,” he concluded.

United Kingdom British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called Prevost’s election “a deeply profound moment of joy for Catholics in the United Kingdom and globally” in a statement posted on X. He said Prevost being the first American Pope was “momentous.” “As Pope Francis’ papacy showed, the Holy See has a special role to play in bringing people and nations together to address the major issues of our time; especially on climate change, alleviating poverty and promoting peace and justice across the world,” he said. “I look forward to meeting the Holy Father and continuing to work closely with the Catholic Church here in the UK and internationally to advance our shared values and the common good.”

Italy Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extended her “most sincere wishes to Pope Leo XIV for the beginning of his pontificate.” She said that “in a time marked by conflict and unrest,” the new Pontiff had shared a “powerful call for peace, brotherhood and responsibility” when speaking from the balcony. Ukraine In a statement posted on X, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Prevost for his election, adding that he hoped the two could work together amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Ukraine deeply values the Holy See’s consistent position in upholding international law, condemning the Russian Federation’s military aggression against Ukraine, and protecting the rights of innocent civilians,” he said. “At this decisive moment for our country, we hope for the continued moral and spiritual support of the Vatican in Ukraine’s efforts to restore justice and achieve a lasting peace.”

This story is being updated.