A trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom is set to be announced later today. In a post shared on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Thursday morning, President Donald Trump said there is a “full and comprehensive” agreement between the two nations, adding: “Because of our long time history and allegiance together, it is a great honor to have the United Kingdom as our FIRST announcement.” Trump said more agreements, presumably with other countries, are in “serious stages of negotiation” and will follow.

Whilst the agreement is still yet to be officially laid out, a press conference on the matter is scheduled at the Oval Office for 10 a.m. ET. It's unknown if any trade documents will be signed today. The trade agreement comes after Trump placed a 10% tariff on the U.K. earlier this year. Many countries were then subjected to higher charges when Trump announced his so-called “reciprocal tariffs” in April. The U.K. was not subjected to these higher tariffs as it buys more from the U.S. than it sells to it. The reciprocal tariffs were then put on pause for 90 days. However, the U.K. is still subjected to the 25% tariff on all steel, aluminium, cars, and car parts imported to the U.S. Many businesses and leaders in the U.K.—particularly within the automotive industry—may well be hoping that the trade agreement results in lesser tariffs for the U.K. Sky News has reported that a “heads of terms agreement” with preliminary details has been agreed, according to British government sources, with a full deal yet to be finalized.

U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, of the Labour Party, addressed the matter while speaking at a defense conference in London on Thursday morning. "Talks with the U.S. have been ongoing and you'll hear more from me about that later today,” he assured. “But make no mistake, I will always act in our national interest, for workers, businesses and families, to deliver security and renewal for our country." British lawmakers have been reacting to the news. Conservative Party member Mark Pritchard and Liberal Democrat Tim Farron have both raised questions about potential impacts on agricultural standards, and have queried if U.K. farmers will be protected. In response, Farming Secretary Steve Reed said: “We have red lines for not allowing British farmers to be undercut on environmental or welfare standards.” Trump-Starmer: A brief history of their relationship Since the start of Trump’s second term as President, the two leaders appear to have established a positive relationship, despite uncertainty over tariffs and conflicting approaches to the war in Ukraine.

Trump and Starmer met in the Oval Office of the White House in February, soon after Trump returned for his second term, and the meeting was widely seen as a good start to their relationship as co-world leaders. The U.K. Prime Minister delivered a letter from King Charles III addressed to the President, inviting Trump for a state visit, which was gratefully accepted. Trump also called Starmer “a very tough negotiator,” as the two discussed tariffs. “In a moment of real danger around the world, this relationship matters more than ever,” Starmer said of U.K.-U.S. relations, adding that when the two nations work together, “we win and we get things done.” Before Starmer became Prime Minister in 2024, he had a more difficult relationship with Trump. In January 2016, Starmer openly criticized the President, saying: “We are united in condemning the comments of Donald Trump on issues such as Mexican immigrants, Muslims and women,” adding that he felt comments made by Trump “repugnant.”

In June 2018, Starmer also said: “Humanity and dignity. Two words not understood by President Trump.” in response to a video showing migrant detention centers in the U.S. where parents and children appeared to have been separated.

In October 2024, Trump’s campaign team filed an official complaint accusing Starmer’s Labour Party of “blatant foreign interference,” amid the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Starmer replied to these accusations, downplaying them. He said: “They’re doing it in their spare time. They’re doing it as volunteers,” referring to Labour Party members who were volunteering their time on behalf of Trump's opponent, Kamala Harris.

Ahead of Starmer’s visit to the White House in February, Trump also remarked that the British Prime Minister, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, “haven’t done anything,” to stop the war in Ukraine.