The 2025 TIME100 Health list includes Princess of Wales Kate Middleton , U.S. Olympic athlete Ilona Maher , former NBA player Dwyane Wade , CEO of Eli Lilly David Ricks , Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese , CEO of GSK Emma Walmsley , founder of Pivotal Ventures and philanthropist Melinda French Gates , director-general of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , actor and advocate Colin Farrell , U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , actors and founders of Hilarity for Charity Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen , activist Rachel Sweet , advocate, science educator and television host Bill Nye , CEO of Novartis Dr. Vas Narasimhan , vice president of health at Apple Dr. Sumbul Desai , Global Health Council president Elisha Dunn-Georgiou , U.S. FDA commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and many more.

May 8, 2025 – Today, TIME reveals the second annual TIME100 Health list recognizing the 100 most influential individuals in health.

--See the complete 2025 TIME100 Health list: here

--See the cover, featuring an illustration of Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus by Charly Palmer for TIME: here

To assemble this list, TIME reporters and editors, with guidance of Dr. David Agus and Arianna Huffington, spent months consulting sources and experts around the world to select the 100 individuals who are most influential in the world of health right now. The result is the TIME100 Health, a community of leaders from across industries—scientists, doctors, advocates, educators, and policy makers, among others—changing the health of the world.

On this year’s list, TIME editors write: “This year is unlike any other in the history of global health…. In a year of such upheaval, the TIME100 Health—100 people who are most influential in the world of health right now—looks a bit different.” Link

TIME will convene the TIME100 Impact Dinner: Leaders Shaping the Future to spotlight an array of leaders —including those featured on the 2025 TIME100 Health list —on May 13th in New York City. The event will feature conversations focused on driving innovation and setting trends within the health care sector, with appearances by CNN anchor and senior national correspondent Sara Sidner, NFL player, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Damar Hamlin, advocate, science educator and television host Bill Nye, executive director of icddr Bangladesh and leader in global health and public nutrition Dr. Tahmeed Ahmed, vice president of research of The Trevor Project Ronita Nath, surgical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Dr. Vinod Balachandran, president of Novartis US Victor Bulto, and co-CEO and co-founder of FIGS Trina Spear.