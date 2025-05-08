TIME Announces Hiring of Editorial Directors for News and Audience

TIME Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs sent the following memo to staff on Thursday: Hi everyone,

I'm thrilled to welcome Gemma Fox, to TIME as our news Editorial Director, News. Gemma joins us from The Times of London, where she edited both the U.S. and international desks. She moved to New York last year to oversee coverage of the U.S. election, and previously held roles at The Independent and Sky News, as well as reporting from Beirut. In this role, Gemma will oversee the News team, working closely with reporters and editors to shape and elevate our daily report. She’ll ensure that TIME’s breaking news coverage is fast, comprehensive, and aligned with our editorial mission. Gemma will lead coverage of major news events across the newsroom, working closely with subject matter teams and collaborating across departments—including audience, photography, art, and video—to bring the news to life across platforms. She’ll also oversee TIME’s events coverage, working with Erin McMullen and the events team.

A global team, with editors and reporters working together in New York, Washington, London and Singapore, the News Desk today accounts for one of three visitors to Time.com. Their reporting is an engine for our journalism across newsletters, social, and video. Joining Gemma on the News Desk team is Annabel Gutterman, who continues her work as Senior Editor, Content Strategy. Annabel is a key collaborator for many at TIME. Reporting into Gemma, she’ll continue to lead strategy for our content, newsletters, SEO, and planning ahead, partnering across the newsroom. She’ll also run digital strategy, with Nadia Suleman and Juwayriah Wright reporting to her. Annabel has been an essential partner, and I’m grateful for her continued leadership there. Sam Jacobs In April, TIME welcomed Diana Elbasha to lead its editorial audience team as well. Hi all, I'm thrilled to introduce our newest team member, Diana Elbasha, who joins us as Editorial Director, Audience. Diana brings a wealth of experience in audience strategy, having worked at Peloton, The Skimm, Medium, and NPR in recent years.

In this role, Diana will oversee the audience team—working with Meg Zukin, Kitty Ruskin, and Kari Sonde—to expand TIME's reach and refine our content strategy on and off platform. She will collaborate across the company to drive engagement, enhance our social video presence, and develop innovative strategies and products that generate revenue from social platforms while staying true to our editorial mission.

TIME reaches more than 52 million people through its various audiences feeds. Last year, the efforts of the social team brought 15 million users to TIME.com and generated nearly a billion impressions across platforms. This year, we're been emphasizing our increased video output, particularly those created by our reporters and contributors.

Please join me in giving Diana a warm welcome! We're excited to have her on board and look forward to working with her.



Sam Jacobs and Kelly Conniff