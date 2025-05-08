If you want to glimpse the future, look to Africa—the youngest, fastest-growing continent brimming with potential. As two women raised in Africa, we've witnessed firsthand the incredible promise this continent holds. By 2050, a quarter of people on Earth will be African. This youth boom is an unprecedented opportunity. With proper investments, these young people can drive innovation and economic growth globally. The next big tech disruptor? They could be coding in Lagos. The medical student ready to discover the next health innovation? They might be studying in Nairobi right now. They will found startups, staff entire industries, and supply the ingenuity every economic revolution needs.

There are already powerful stories emerging across Africa, showing what’s possible when young Africans are given the opportunity and resources to thrive. In Nigeria, Temie Giwa-Tubosun founded LifeBank—the "Amazon for blood"—using technology to deliver blood and oxygen to hospitals, saving over 20,000 lives since 2016. From mobile money in Kenya to electric vehicles in Ghana, Africa's innovators are leading in fintech, green tech, and creative industries. But right now, millions of young Africans risk never reaching their potential because of a disease we know how to prevent and treat. Two decades ago, the world united against the AIDS crisis—and it worked. Twenty-six million lives have been saved, and 8 million babies were born HIV-free. Young people accessed life-saving medicine while maternal mortality declined. Africa's progress fighting HIV/AIDS has been revolutionary. At the macro level, several African countries have achieved significant breakthroughs by setting the standard for inclusive growth. Take Botswana: once among the world's poorest nations with the highest HIV rates, Botswana's GDP per capita surged from just over $500 in 1966 to over $6,800 by 2018 – one of the fastest economic growth rates globally. In the same period, life expectancy rose from 54 to 66 despite the devastating effects of HIV. Botswana even exceeded targets for ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic four years early.

But this fight stands at a crossroads. Research published in the Lancet HIV last month warned that planned international aid cuts by the five largest donor countries could undo 25 years of progress at the stroke of a pen. In the worst case scenario, we could see 10.8 million additional HIV infections and 2.9 million more AIDS-related deaths by 2030—levels not seen since the early 2000s. Read More: The U.S. Is Cutting Off Foreign Aid. My Youngest Patients Are Paying the Price We're seeing the human cost of these funding cuts firsthand through our own work. In KwaZulu-Natal, for instance, where approximately 1.9 million South Africans live with HIV, 20-year-old performing arts student Dalisu relied on a PEPFAR-supported community-based program for youth-friendly healthcare. (Name has been changed to protect privacy.) As funding cuts forced that program to suddenly shut down, his only option for treatment is now his university clinic. Fear of stigma and discrimination has caused him to miss appointments, putting him at risk of viral rebound. Without urgent intervention, Dalisu’s health and future hang in the balance. Millions of young Africans now face similar challenges as vital support programs evaporate.

Of course, being HIV-positive doesn't kill ambition. Many gifted people with access to treatment have built thriving careers. But imagine how many more success stories could emerge if fewer young people had to face this challenge in the first place. By continuing to tackle HIV at its root, we can unlock even greater potential, freeing individuals and communities from the burden it places on their health, education, and economies. African leaders themselves are committed to a clear pathway to sustainability and fully financing their healthcare, with a focus on life-saving medicines and delivery mechanisms. Countries like Angola have transitioned from support for medical commodities, while others, like Nigeria and Ghana, are filling gaps left by aid cuts. There are also significant opportunities to join forces across the continent to invest in local manufacturing and joint procurement of medicines, thereby unlocking the economic opportunities in the health economy. Enhancing the efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability of treatment delivery, investing in health care workers and infrastructure, leveraging advances in technology, and engaging the diaspora to invest in the ecosystem will expedite this transition to full self-sufficiency.

Young Africans are ready to lead. They've shown what's possible when we invest in their health, education, and ideas. Now it's time for all of us—governments, philanthropists, and global citizens—to match that ambition. Our future depends on it.