India Fires Missiles Into Pakistan, Officials Say

India fired missiles into Pakistani-controlled territory Wednesday, killing at least one person and injuring two others, according to Pakistani officials.
The missiles struck locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and in the country's eastern Punjab province, an official told The Associated Press, adding that a child was killed and two injured in the attack on Bahawalpur in the Punjab province.
India said in a statement that it was targeting at least nine sites “where terrorist attacks against India have been planned.”
The attack comes as tensions have been escalating between the two nuclear-armed neighbors after a group of militants attacked tourists in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir 15 days ago, killing 26 people and injuring more than a dozen.
India accused Pakistan of being involved in the attack, which the Pakistani government denied. The two countries have fought over Kashmir, a region that they share, for decades.
U.S. President Donald Trump said that the recent strikes were a “shame.”
“I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They’ve been fighting for a long time,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I hope it ends very quickly.”
