India Fires Missiles Into Pakistan, Officials Say

India fired missiles into Pakistani-controlled territory Wednesday, killing at least one person and injuring two others, according to Pakistani officials. The missiles struck locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and in the country's eastern Punjab province, an official told The Associated Press, adding that a child was killed and two injured in the attack on Bahawalpur in the Punjab province. India said in a statement that it was targeting at least nine sites “where terrorist attacks against India have been planned.”

Advertisement Advertisement

The attack comes as tensions have been escalating between the two nuclear-armed neighbors after a group of militants attacked tourists in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir 15 days ago, killing 26 people and injuring more than a dozen.

India accused Pakistan of being involved in the attack, which the Pakistani government denied. The two countries have fought over Kashmir, a region that they share, for decades.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the recent strikes were a “shame.”

“I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They’ve been fighting for a long time,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I hope it ends very quickly.”

This is a developing story.