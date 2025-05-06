Federal pressure on Harvard University is entering a decisive new phase. On Monday, the Trump Administration announced it would block the country’s oldest university from receiving any new federal research grants, signaling a sharp escalation in its campaign to remake higher education and isolate institutions that resist. “Harvard should no longer seek GRANTS from the federal government, since none will be provided,” said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon in a letter to the university. “Harvard will cease to be a publicly funded institution, and can instead operate as a privately-funded institution, drawing on its colossal endowment, and raising money from its large base of wealthy alumni.”

The move adds to the administration's mounting demands: eliminate all diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, overhaul leadership and hiring practices, and comply with new rules on student discipline and faculty oversight. Harvard is fighting back, and filed a lawsuit against the Administration in April. “The university will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights,” attorneys representing Harvard wrote in a letter to federal officials. “Neither Harvard nor any other private university can allow itself to be taken over by the federal government.” But while Harvard is taking a hard line, it remains an outlier. Columbia University, whose college encampments were particularly prominent during last year’s news cycle, was similarly threatened with federal grant cancellations in March. The higher education institution complied with the Administration, resulting in the resumption of their funding.

Here’s a timeline of how the confrontation between Harvard and the Trump Administration has escalated: March 31: Grant review of Harvard The Departments of Education, Health and Human Services, and the U.S. General Services Administration announced on March 31 that it would be reviewing the federal contracts and grants issued to Harvard to ensure compliance with its “civil rights responsibilities.” The review includes an assessment of the $255.6 million in contracts and more than $8.7 billion in multi-year grants. The review was launched as part of the Administration’s antisemitism task force, which was created following the scores of pro-Palestinian protests and encampments that arose on college campuses in spring 2024. April 11: Letter issued to Harvard Federal officials sent a letter to Harvard on April 11 with a number of provisions the university needed to comply with in order to maintain a “financial relationship with the federal government.”

Officials gave the university until August 2025 to commit to: changing their leadership reforms to reduce power held by students and untenured faculty; securing merit-based hiring practices without taking into account an individual’s race or other identification category; adopting “viewpoint diversity” across each department, field, and the student body; and discontinuing DEI programs and offices. Harvard was also asked to immediately reform its student discipline rules—including the adoption of a mask ban—and investigate all student violations regarding the sit-ins and protests that have occurred on-campus. Officials said that the university should also comply with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and share information as necessary. April 14: Harvard’s response to the Administration Harvard rejected the demands, arguing they overstep legal bounds. “Harvard remains open to dialogue about what the university has done, and is planning to do, to improve the experience of every member of its community. But Harvard is not prepared to agree to demands that go beyond the lawful authority of this or any administration,” attorneys wrote.

April 16: DHS threatened to terminate Harvard’s ability to enroll international students Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that the Administration would be cancelling two grants totalling more than $2.7 million to Harvard. She also warned that the university risked losing its ability to enroll international students—which made up 27.2% of the student body for the 2024-2025 school year. April 21: Harvard files a lawsuit against the Trump Administration The university sued the Administration, citing violations of the First Amendment and alleging improper procedures in cutting grant funding. The university argued that the grant cancellation puts Harvard’s independence, and critical research at-risk. April 22: Harvard joins other colleges in joint letter against ‘government intrusion’ The American Association of Colleges and Universities released a statement on April 22 addressing the "unprecedented government overreach and political interference” they say is endangering higher education in the U.S. The letter asserted the belief that higher education institutions have the right to control school curriculum, students, and staff.

Harvard University President Alan Garber signed onto the letter, along with 611 other leaders in the higher education space.

May 2: Trump moves to revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status

President Trump announced he would rescind Harvard’s tax-exempt status. “It’s what they deserve,” the President wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform.

A spokesperson for Harvard said that there was “no legal basis to rescind Harvard’s tax-exempt status,” in a statement to TIME.

May 7: Harvard to lose opportunity for new federal research grants

Sec. McMahon informed Harvard it would no longer be eligible for new research grants, citing noncompliance with federal law.