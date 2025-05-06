Supreme Court Backs Trump’s Ban on Transgender Troops

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Trump’s trangender military ban can be enforced while legal challenges proceed, effectively barring trans people from serving in the military.

The 6-3 decision overturned the injunction issued by a U.S. District Court, which prevented the policy from taking place.

In January, Trump signed an Executive Order entitled “Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness,” saying that transgender troops did not meet the standard required of the armed forces, and directed the Department of Defense to enact a ban.