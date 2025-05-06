Perennial Met Gala star Rihanna stole the show ahead of her red carpet arrival at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Benefit on Monday night by revealing she is pregnant with her third child with partner A$AP Rocky.

The music and makeup mogul debuted her growing baby bump in a fitted two-piece Miu Miu set in photos taken at New York City's Carlyle Hotel while presumably on her way to the main event of the night. Rocky, who is a co-chair of this year's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"-themed gala, had already walked the carpet in a custom design from his own creative agency, AWGE, featuring a jacket inspired by the Marmot outerwear he saw being worn in his native Harlem growing up. He then confirmed the news in an interview, playfully joking that all he knew about Rihanna's yet-to-be-revealed red carpet look was that "it just don't really cover her baby hump."