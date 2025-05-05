Jury selection began Monday in the sex trafficking case against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the musician facing charges related to his alleged “freak offs.” The federal investigation into Combs was spurred in part by a 2023 civil lawsuit filed by Combs’ ex-partner Cassie, born Casandra Ventura, in which she alleged he had engaged in physical abuse and rape. While the case was settled shortly thereafter, numerous victims also filed lawsuits against the 55-year-old for similar sexual assault allegations in the following months.

Combs was arrested last September over accusations of racketeering, and drugging and coercing women into sexual relations with him and others. Combs has denied the allegations and refused a plea deal. If convicted, the music mogul could face life in prison. During pre-trial hearing, Combs’ attorneys asked for the trial to be delayed by two months in order to prepare for the court proceedings. But U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian rejected the request. Tens of people have accused Combs of sexually abusing them. Some of the victims who have filed civil lawsuits against the rapper say they were as young as 10 when the assault happened. Here’s what to know. What has happened so far? On September 16, Combs was arrested under allegations that he “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct,” according to the indictment.

Prosecutors say that Combs engaged in kidnapping and sex trafficking—using his status as a celebrity to lure women to his side before forcing them to engage in nonconsensual activities. Some of the victims were allegedly drugged with ketamine, ecstasy, or other drugs in order to engage in such activities with Combs. Federal agents seized illegal drugs and firearms when they raided his Beverly Hills mansion in March 2024. They also found more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant, along with other materials allegedly used for the “freak offs.” While many of those accusing Combs of such crimes have remained anonymous, others have publicly come forward with their stories. The victims include: former adult film star Adria English, model and actress Crystal McKinney, and music producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones Jr. Jones accused Combs of attempting to “groom” him into having sex with another man, and forcing him to hire sex workers and engage in sexual activities with them.

Combs has been at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest on Sept. 16.

This March, a charge of forced labor was added to the case against Combs. A month later, prosecutors also added two new sex trafficking charges, as well as an additional charge for transportation to engage in prostitution.

What about Cassie’s case against Diddy?

Combs settled the civil lawsuit filed by Ventura just one day after she filed the case. While Combs denied the allegations, in May 2024, CNN released CCTV footage from a Los Angeles hotel hallway where Combs was seen punching and kicking Ventura in 2016. Combs then released a video statement on Instagram admitting that he was abusive.

Can you watch the trial?

No. Because Combs faces federal criminal charges, the use of electronic media is prohibited.

The statute, dating back to 1946, bans both photography and broadcasting in federal criminal courtrooms to protect the defendant’s right to a fair trial. R. Kelly’s federal trial on similar charges was also not televised.