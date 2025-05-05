The Best and Most Outrageous Fashion Moments of the 2025 Met Gala

It's the first Monday in May, which also means it's time for the biggest night in fashion: the Met Gala.

This year, the theme of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Benefit is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," itself derived from the Costume Institute's spring 2025 exhibition, which explores the role of sartorial style in forming Black identities.

Inspired by Monica Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, the exhibit centers on Black style over the past three centuries through the concept of dandyism. The evening's accompanying dress code is "Tailored for You," a nod to the show's focus on menswear that, according to the museum, is "purposefully designed to both provide guidance and invite creative interpretation."