There has been ongoing discussions as to whether President Donald Trump will seek a third term—only strengthened by the fact the Trump Store is now selling “Trump 2028” merchandise. In his April 22 interview with TIME, Trump said: “I'd rather not discuss that now, but as you know, there are some loopholes that have been discussed that are well known. But I don't believe in loopholes. I don't believe in using loopholes.” Per the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. constitution, this is the second—and final—term that Trump can serve.

In an interview with the Atlantic, published on April 28, the topic came up once again, with Trump saying that running for a third term was not something he is looking into. However, speculation continued. Read More: Read the Full Transcript of Donald Trump’s ‘100 Days’ Interview With TIME In his latest interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, which aired on Sunday, May 4, Trump appeared to set the record straight, emphasizing once more that it’s “not something” he’s looking to do and elaborating on his decision. “I'm looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward,” Trump told host Kristen Welker. "I just want to serve, do a great job. I’ll be an eight-year President, I’ll be a two-term President. I always thought that was very important, to be honest with you." Trump did, however, state that he’s had numerous requests to seek an additional term. “So many people want me to do it. I've never had requests so strong as that,” Trump said of the third term rhetoric.

He went on to express his belief that the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement can survive without him as President. “I think it’s so strong and we have tremendous people… you look at [Secretary of State] Marco Rubio and [Vice President] J.D. Vance, who is fantastic, I could name 10 to 15 people right now just sitting here,” he said.



When asked about a possible successor, Trump said it was “far too early” to say definitively, but once again mentioned Vance and Rubio by name. "Certainly you would say that [if] somebody’s the VP, if that person is outstanding, I guess that person would have an advantage," Trump said of Vance, adding: "But you know, it could be that he’d be challenged by somebody. We have a lot of good people in this party." Trump’s latest comments contrast what he told Welker in his last interview on Meet the Press, whereby he teased “there are methods” for seeking out a third term.

“I’m not joking,” Trump said in March, when asked to clarify whether he wanted another term. “But I’m not—it is far too early to think about it.”

But in his most recent sit-down, Trump seemed to highlight that he knew “to the best of [his] knowledge,” he would not be able to do it.

Trump’s clarification also comes after he told a Michigan crowd at a rally on April 29 that he had “already served” a third term.

“We actually already served three [terms], if you count. But remember, I like the victories, I like the three victories which we absolutely had. I just don't like the results of the middle term,” Trump said, once again denying the results of the 2020 election, which he lost to former President Joe Biden.