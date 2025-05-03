The weeks-long Eta Aquariid meteor shower is about to reach its peak, and people across both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres will have the opportunity to enjoy the spectacular event, which is visible to the naked eye. Here’s what people need to know in order to get the best glimpse at the Eta Aquariids. What are the Eta Aquariids? The Eta Aquariids meteor shower peaks in May of each year, per NASA. These meteors are specifically known for their speed, and Eta Aquariid meteors can travel about 40.7 miles (65.4 kilometers) per second into Earth's atmosphere, leaving trails behind them which observers can view for several seconds to minutes.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Eta Aquariids are created from space debris that originate from comet 1P/Halley—often considered the most famous comet. Each time Halley returns to the inner solar system, it sprays ice and rock, and though Halley only makes its way around the Sun every 76 years or so, its debris causes two different meteor showers each year: the Eta Aquariid meteor shower in May and the Orionids in October. When are the Eta Aquariids set to peak? While expert viewpoints differ as to the exact dates and peak times, according to the American Meteor Society (AMS), the Eta Aquariids have been active since April 15, and are expected to remain so until May 27. They are set to peak on the mornings of May 4, 5, and 6. These are the ideal mornings for those in the Northern Hemisphere to view the meteor shower, and under optimal conditions—meaning without city lights—observers should be able to see about 10 to 15 Eta Aquariids per hour.



Areas in the United States that boast lower instances of light pollution—such as national parks like Big Bend in Texas or Death Valley in California—will have prime viewing opportunities. Although safety precautions should be paramount for skywatchers venturing into the great outdoors.

However, those in the Southern Hemisphere will have optimal viewing opportunities, and, if lucky, could see over 50 meteors per hour.

When is the best time to view the meteor shower and how can people watch?

According to NASA, the best time to watch will be at 2 a.m. local time on May 6. It’s recommended that viewers give their eyes some time—around 30 minutes—to adjust to the dark. “Avoid looking at bright lights, such as your cell phone, too, as this will take your eyes off the sky and ruin your night vision,” reads the guidance from NASA.

Viewers do not need telescopes or any special equipment to enjoy the event, but the darker the sky, the easier it will be to view the meteor shower, and the AMS states that even “a gain of one magnitude in sky darkness can lead to a doubling of observed meteors.” So, it is suggested for those near city lights to travel away from the brightly-lit streets.