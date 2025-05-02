How to Watch the 2025 Met Gala

On Monday, May 5, celebrities and artists will showcase their designer outfits at the 2025 Met Gala. This year’s event focuses on “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” giving guests the opportunity to create their own interpretations of the theme. Famously, those who do not attend the Met Gala cannot actually watch what takes place inside the event, but there is plenty of action to be seen beforehand. The Met Gala serves as a fundraiser for The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and viewers eager to see the red carpet can tune in a couple of different ways.

First, they can follow along via Vogue’s livestream on their YouTube channel, which will be hosted by singer/actor Teyana Taylor, TV personality/actor La La Anthony, and Saturday Night Live’s Ego Nwodim. Internet personality Emma Chamberlain will also return as the red carpet correspondent for the night. Vogue’s livestream will start at 3 p.m. PST/6 p.m. ET, and viewers do not require a subscription to enjoy the event.

E! News is also hosting a livestream of the Met Gala, which will be hosted by journalists Zanna Roberts Rassi and Elaine Welteroth, sports host Maria Taylor, actor Yvonne Orji, and fashion designer Christian Siriano. The Live From E! Stream will be available on E! Online, Peacock, TODAY ALL DAY and All Fast partners, as well as on the YouTube channels for E! News, E! Insider, E! Entertainment, Today, and Access Hollywood.