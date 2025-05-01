TIME to Host ‘TIME Impact Dinner: The Road to Justice’ in Washington, D.C. on May 20, in Partnership with the Center for Policing Equity May 1, 2025—Today, TIME publishes “Five Years Later: America Looks for a Way Forward After George Floyd,” a special report released ahead of the fifth anniversary of George Floyd’s murder. In the wake of Floyd’s death, millions of Americans took to the streets, launching the largest protests in U.S. history and marking a watershed moment that demanded safety, dignity, and an end to anti-Black racism. Produced in collaboration with the Center for Policing Equity, the special package features a collection of interviews and essays from scholars, activists, artists, and more, exploring why the pursuit of racial justice remains so challenging in America.

--Read the special report: here “Few periods have influenced the course of American history in the last century as the killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, and the worldwide protest movement that sprung from it the following summer,” said TIME Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs. “We are grateful to partner with the Center for Policing Equity to publish work from artists, photographers and writers, each reflecting on the impact of this moment and the work that remains undone.” The new cover for the project is a painting, Holding On (Blue), by Tajh Rust for TIME. On the painting Rust writes: “I’ve been using this water motif to speak to a shared history and a collective memory across the Black diaspora. The water gives us a chance to reflect, but it can also be a flood. Our stories, challenges, and triumphs are connected by oceans. This family unit is inundated by the rising water, yet they stay above it. The hope may be found in the younger generation.”

As an extension of the special project, TIME will host the TIME Impact Dinner: The Road to Justice with presenting partner the Center for Policing Equity in Washington, D.C. on May 20. The evening will be dedicated to elevating the perspectives of the leaders featured in the “Five Years Later: America Looks for a Way Forward After George Floyd” special report and those who are striving to reshape public safety systems to drive equity and better support marginalized communities.

