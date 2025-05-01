After ongoing deliberations and uncertainty, the United States and Ukraine signed a deal on Wednesday, April 30, allowing the U.S. preferential access to new Ukrainian minerals deals in return for an investment fund for Kyiv. The plan was initially suggested some months ago, but talks soon derailed after a heated argument between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on Feb. 28. The Ukrainian President’s trip to Washington was cut short, and the deal seemed to be in tatters, alongside relations between the two nations.

The deal was signed on Wednesday by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. While the full text of the agreement has yet to be made public, Bessent took to social media and said: “I am glad to announce the signing of today’s historic economic partnership agreement.” Bessent added that the deal, called the “United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund,” would “help accelerate Ukraine’s economic recovery” and that “economic security is national security.” Svyrydenko also outlined certain aspects of the deal, stating on X: “Full ownership and control remain with Ukraine. All resources on our territory and in territorial waters belong to Ukraine… It is the Ukrainian state that determines where and what to extract.” During a call with NewsNation on Wednesday, President Donald Trump spoke about his seemingly pivotal meeting with Zelensky at Pope Francis’ funeral last week, after which he publicly called out Russian President Vladimir Putin. The President told NewsNation: “I told him [Zelensky] it’s a very good thing if we can produce a deal and you sign it, because Russia is much stronger.”

Trump has previously claimed that the U.S. has spent $350 billion dollars on Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion in 2022, but The Kiel Institute argues that the U.S. spent closer to $120 billion on aid to Ukraine between January 2022 and December 2024. As the world awaits to hear the exact specifics of the economic agreement, here’s what key political figures have said after the signing of the deal: Volodymyr Zelensky Whilst Zelensky has not publicly commented on the signing of the agreement, he has since called for increased pressure on Russia to end the war. After reports of Russian drone strikes on Odesa, Ukraine, during the night, Zelensky said on Thursday morning: “That is why a strong push for diplomacy is needed—continued pressure on Russia is essential to force it into silence and negotiations. The more effective the sanctions, the more incentives Russia will have to end the war.”

Andrii Sybiha Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Andrii Sybiha said that the deal “marks an important milestone in Ukraine–U.S. strategic partnership aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s economy and security,” in a statement on X. In the same post, Sybiha said he had spoken to the E.U. high representative for foreign affairs, Kaja Kallas, informing her of the deal. He added he is “grateful to the E.U. for its solidarity and steadfast support." Marco Rubio U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed the signing of the deal, thanking President Trump for his leadership. Rubio also said that the deal is “a milestone in our shared prosperity and an important step in ending this war.” Gregory Meeks In a statement, Democrat Congressman Gregory Meeks called the agreement “Donald Trump’s extortion of Ukraine deal,” adding that he hopes “the Administration can now turn to the real roadblock for peace.” Meeks reiterated his support for the Ukrainian President, saying: “President Zelensky has shown time and again that he is willing to negotiate to work towards a sustainable peace; now is the time for Trump to put the pressure on Putin where it belongs.”

David Lammy

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement that he “welcomes steps taken by the U.S. and Ukraine to sign an economic partnership.”

Lammy also drew focus to the relationship between his country and Ukraine, saying: “The U.K.’s support for Ukraine remains steadfast. With our 100-year partnership, we are deepening economic and security ties for the future generations of both of our countries.”

Dmitry Medvedev

In a post on Telegram, Dmitry Medvedev the deputy chair for Russia’s Security Council and former Russian President, said the deal was a defeat for Kyiv, stating: “Trump has finally broken the Kiev regime into paying for American aid with minerals… Now they will have to pay for military supplies with the national wealth of a disappearing country."