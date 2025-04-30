Voters across parts of England will be heading to the polls on Thursday, May 1, to cast their ballots in local elections. These are seen as the first significant test for political parties since last year’s U.K. general election, which saw the Labour Party, under leader Sir Keir Starmer, return to power. The May 1 elections apply to some councils and authorities in England, with over 1,600 seats being contested. Whilst the Labour and Conservative parties have traditionally been England's main political bodies, right-wing politician Nigel Farage has been driving forward his Reform UK party in hopes of potentially challenging the usual British political order.

Despite his alignment with Trump’s methods and ideas, Farage has clashed with another of the President’s advocates, Elon Musk. In January, via a social media post, Musk called for a new leader for the Reform UK party, saying Farage "doesn't have what it takes." In an interview published on April 29, Farage called Musk a “hero,” but added that he won’t be "bullied" by the billionaire when deciding on the direction his party should take. According to YouGov polls, voting intention on April 28 showed that 26% of voters would choose Reform UK if there was an election to be held the next day. This was ahead of the current Labour government at 23%. Trump’s presence is being felt across other branches of the local elections, also. The May 1 elections include six mayoral contests, one of which is in the town of Doncaster, in the North of England. Conservative candidate Nick Fletcher has titled his campaign “Make Doncaster Great Again,” taking inspiration from Trump’s MAGA (Make America Great Again) slogan.

In an online manifesto, Fletcher listed the values that he shares with Trump, including securing borders and addressing illegal immigration, shifting away from DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) policies, and advocating for pro-life initiatives.