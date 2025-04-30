At a rally in Michigan on Tuesday, April 29, held to mark the first 100 days of his second term, President Donald Trump smiled as the crowd chanted “three,” a call for the President to serve a third term. In response, Trump said: “Well, we actually already served three, if you count. But remember, I like the victories, I like the three victories which we absolutely had. I just don't like the results of the middle term.” Trump, who won his first election in 2016 but then lost to former President Joe Biden in 2020, appeared to once again be denying the results of the 2020 election.

Due to the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. constitution, this is the second—and final—term that Trump can serve. But this has not stopped him and his Administration from talking about a third. In an interview with TIME on April 22, marking his first 100 days back in office, Trump was asked about the possibility of seeking a third term and how he had recently said he was “not joking” about pursuing that avenue. He said: “I'd rather not discuss that now, but as you know, there are some loopholes that have been discussed that are well known. But I don't believe in loopholes. I don't believe in using loopholes.” Read More: The Full Transcript of Donald Trump’s ‘100 Days’ Interview With TIME It echoed what he told NBC in an interview at the end of March, in which he said there are methods available to do it, something he emphasized he was not joking about. But in an interview with the Atlantic, published on April 28, Trump said that running for a third term in 2028 is not something he is looking into.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also recently shared a similar message, saying that Trump running for a third time “is not something that he is thinking of,” whilst joking that Trump 2028 hats are “flying off the shelves.”