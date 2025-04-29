For millions of people across Spain and Portugal, power was lost in an instant yesterday. Communications came to a halt, water was not running in places , metro systems ground to a standstill, and travellers were strained in airport departure lounges.

It is one of the most significant power outages in European history, and the largest since a blackout hit Italy in 2003 that lasted three hours and affected 57 million people.

Read More: What to Know About the Power Outage that Hit Spain, Portugal, and France

What is believed to have caused the outage?

During Monday’s abrupt outage, it was reported that a possible cause could have been an astrological phenomenon, according to Portugal’s grid operator.

However, Spain’s meteorological agency has since reported no such phenomena occurring across the country, nor any sudden fluctuations in temperature.

President of the European Council António Costa said on Monday afternoon that there were “no indications of any cyber attack.”

That conclusion has been supported by the operator of Spain’s national grid, Red Eléctrica, which has located where outages began on Monday. Two separate incidents of power outages led to instability in the grid leading to a “breakdown in interconnections with France,” leaving the Iberian grid isolated.