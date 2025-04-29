Whether you’re struggling to swallow with a sore throat or can’t keep anything down with a stomach bug, eating isn’t always your top priority when you’re under the weather. But “our bodies actually need nourishment when we're sick, so don't avoid eating,” says family physician Dr. Shannon Dowler, a board member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. In many cases, simply eating whatever appeals to you in the moment is enough to make sure you’re getting at least some nutrients and plenty of fluids. But if you can handle it, there are some specific foods that might actually ease your symptoms.

Advertisement Advertisement

Here’s a guide to what to eat when you’re sick, tailored to whatever is ailing you. Stomach bug With an upset stomach, diarrhea, vomiting, or a combination of all three, you probably don’t feel very hungry or thirsty when you’ve got gastroenteritis. The problem is it’s easy to get dehydrated, says registered dietitian and certified specialist in oncology nutrition Amy Bragagnini, spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Dehydration can be dangerous and may result in headaches, fatigue, dizziness, and other unpleasant symptoms, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Bragagnini suggests getting plenty of water, coconut water, or electrolyte drinks while you’re battling a stomach bug. Start slowly, and add more liquids as you can tolerate them. “Take sips and spoonfuls rather than gulping large quantities of liquids,” Dowler says. Read More: 10 Creative (and Healthy) Things You Can Do With Beans

When you’re ready to eat, aim to get some soluble fiber, which can help bulk up loose stool without taxing your system too much, according to the American Gastroenterologist Association. Stick to starchy, bland options like crackers, bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast, Dowler says. (The BRAT diet—bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast—really does work.) Eat small, frequent meals rather than larger meals that might make you feel worse, Bragagnini adds. And avoid anything too high in fiber, like nuts, seeds, and fruits or veggies with the skin on, which can be too difficult to digest in your weakened state, as well as artificial sweeteners, which can sometimes cause diarrhea, she says. Avoid anything that might make dehydration or diarrhea worse, too, like caffeine and alcohol, Dowler adds. Constipation Hydration is key on the other end of the digestion spectrum, too, Bragagnini says. “A lot of times when people are constipated, they're bowels just aren't moving, and so getting a lot of fluid is important.”

Warm drinks in particular might help stimulate a bowel movement, according to the National Library of Medicine. Some people swear by prunes or prune juice, Bragagnini says, but many fruits deliver fiber and may help get things moving. Read More: 9 Things to Say When Someone Asks Why You’re Not Drinking Take a look at the total fiber you’re getting in your diet, too. Fiber-rich foods like beans, whole grains, legumes, and nuts can help prevent constipation in the first place. Just make sure to add in more fiber thoughtfully. “You don't want to go really hard and really fast on the fiber,” Dowler says. “If all of a sudden you go from no fiber at all to huge quantities of fiber, you might make your constipation worse and get really gassy and bloaty.” Not sure if you’re getting the right amount of fiber? Talk to a health care provider or registered dietitian for some guidance, she adds. Colds and flu

Upper respiratory infections can zap your appetite, especially if your sense of taste or smell is off. Think about eating foods you personally find nourishing and comforting—like a cozy broth-based soup, crackers, toast, cereal, rice, or Jell-O—and stick to those, Bragagnini says. “When you’re absolutely not feeling good … try to eat things that aren't going to irritate or aggravate your symptoms,” she says. Peppermint or ginger tea can be soothing, she adds. Broths and teas are also hydrating. Sore throat If swallowing is painful, it can be hard to imagine eating much at all. Opt for cold foods and drinks, like freezer pops, ice cream, or yogurt, Dowler says, or anything else “that feels good and soothing on the throat.” Warm soups can feel nice too, and they pack more nutrients than just water, she adds. Tea with honey can soothe a sore throat too, and may even ease a cough, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Heartburn

Heartburn or acid reflux occurs when the valve connecting your esophagus and your stomach doesn’t keep your stomach acid where it’s supposed to be, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

The first thing to do is determine if you’re eating any foods that could be making your symptoms worse. Citrus fruits, spicy foods, acidic foods (like tomatoes), chocolate, caffeine, alcohol, and peppermint can all trigger heartburn, so steer clear of those, Bragagnini says. Also, try not to eat too close to bedtime, Dowler says, as lying down shortly after eating may make it more likely for stomach acid to flow back up your esophagus.

Instead, add some high-fiber, watery foods to your diet, like cucumbers and leafy greens, Dowler says. Low-acid foods like bananas and cauliflower might help you feel better, too.