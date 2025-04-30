Here’s What’s New on Netflix in May 2025

Mother's Day is May 11 in America, and there are plenty of shows and movies about moms coming to Netflix this month.
In Nonnas, out May 9, Vince Vaughn is inspired to open an Italian restaurant run by grandmothers because he has so many good memories growing up cooking with his mother and grandma.
Football Parents, out May 16, is a series about the wacky moms of child football players.
And Sarah Silverman's comedy special, Sarah Silverman: Postmortem, out May 20, pays tribute to her stepmother and father, who died just days apart in 2023.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in May 2025—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in May 2025
May 1
Angi: Fake Life, True Crime
The Biggest Fan
The Four Seasons
May 2
Unseen (Season 2)
May 4
Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
May 5
Britain and The Blitz
Mighty Monsterwheelies (Season 2)
May 6
The Devil's Plan (Season 2)
Untold: Shooting Guards
May 7
Full Speed (Season 2)
Last Bullet
May 8
Blood of Zeus (Season 3)
FOREVER
Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful
May 9
A Deadly American Marriage
Bad Influence
Nonnas
The Royals
May 12
Tastefully Yours
May 13
Bad Thoughts
Untold: The Liver King
May 14
American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden
Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story
Snakes and Ladders
May 15
Bet
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4
Franklin
Pernille (Season 5)
Secrets We Keep
Thank You, Next (Season 2)
Vini Jr
May 16
Dear Hongrang
Football Parents
The Quilters
Rotten Legacy
May 20
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Untold: The Fall of Favre
May 21
Newly Rich, Newly Poor
Real Men
Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark
May 22
Sirens
Tyler Perry's She The People
May 23
Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds
Big Mouth (Season 8)
Fear Street: Prom Queen
Forget You Not
Off Track 2
May 24
Our Unwritten Seoul
May 26
CoComelon (Season 13)
Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders
Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life
May 28
F1: The Academy
May 29
Dept. Q
May 30
A Widow's Game
The Heart Knows
May 31
Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in May 2025
May 1
Airport
Airport '77
Airport 1975
Ali
American Gangster
American Graffiti
Burn After Reading
Constantine
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Dawn of the Dead
Eat Pray Love
The Equalizer 2
Hanna
Home
The Jerk
The Lego Move
Mid90s
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
The Paper Tigers
Past Lives
Sisters
Starship Troopers
The Sugarland Express
Trainwreck
Trolls
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
May 2
Peninsula
Train to Busan
May 8
Heart Eyes
May 11
ABBA: Against the Odds
May 13
All American (Season 7)
May 14
Married at First Sight (Season 17)
Smile
May 21
The UnXplained with William Shatner (Season 6)
May 24
The Wild Robot
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in May 2025
May 1
About Time
Annie
Apollo 13
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Dallas Buyers Club
Definitely, Maybe
Erin Brockovich
Europa Report
The Flintstones
Friday
The Frozen Ground
Fury
King Kong
Maid in Manhattan
Next Friday
Notting Hill
Out of Africa
Pompeii
Public Enemies
Queen & Slim
Schindler's List
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
This Is 40
Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Waterworld
Wedding Crashers
The Whale
Whiplash
The Wiz
You, Me and Dupree
May 4
Insidious: The Red Door
May 5
The Peanut Butter Falcon
May 9
The Lost City
Resident Evil: Death Island
May 10
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
May 15
The Clovehitch Killer
Crossroads
Madam Secretary (Seasons 1-6)
May 16
The Sum of All Fears
Tully
May 19
A Simple Favor
May 28
Burnt
May 29
The Silencing