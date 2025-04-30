Here’s What’s New on Netflix in May 2025

Mother's Day is May 11 in America, and there are plenty of shows and movies about moms coming to Netflix this month.

In Nonnas, out May 9, Vince Vaughn is inspired to open an Italian restaurant run by grandmothers because he has so many good memories growing up cooking with his mother and grandma.

Football Parents, out May 16, is a series about the wacky moms of child football players.

And Sarah Silverman's comedy special, Sarah Silverman: Postmortem, out May 20, pays tribute to her stepmother and father, who died just days apart in 2023.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in May 2025—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in May 2025

May 1

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime

The Biggest Fan

The Four Seasons

May 2

Unseen (Season 2)

May 4

Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

May 5

Britain and The Blitz

Mighty Monsterwheelies (Season 2)

May 6

The Devil's Plan (Season 2)

Untold: Shooting Guards

May 7

Full Speed (Season 2)

Last Bullet

May 8

Blood of Zeus (Season 3)

FOREVER

Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful

May 9

A Deadly American Marriage

Bad Influence

Nonnas

The Royals

May 12

Tastefully Yours

May 13

Bad Thoughts

Untold: The Liver King

May 14

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story

Snakes and Ladders

May 15

Bet

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4

Franklin

Pernille (Season 5)

Secrets We Keep

Thank You, Next (Season 2)

Vini Jr

May 16

Dear Hongrang

Football Parents

The Quilters

Rotten Legacy

May 20

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Untold: The Fall of Favre

Footage of football quarterback Brett Favre in Untold: The Fall of Favre. Netflix

May 21

Newly Rich, Newly Poor

Real Men

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark

May 22

Sirens

Tyler Perry's She The People

May 23

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds

Big Mouth (Season 8)

Fear Street: Prom Queen

Forget You Not

Off Track 2

May 24

Our Unwritten Seoul

May 26

CoComelon (Season 13)

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders

Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life

Mike Birbiglia in Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life.
Mike Birbiglia in the Netflix comedy special The Good Life. Clifton Prescod/Netflix, Inc.

May 28

F1: The Academy

May 29

Dept. Q

May 30

A Widow's Game

The Heart Knows

May 31

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in May 2025

May 1

Airport

Airport '77

Airport 1975

Ali

American Gangster

American Graffiti

Burn After Reading

Constantine

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Dawn of the Dead

Eat Pray Love

The Equalizer 2

Hanna

Home

The Jerk

The Lego Move

Mid90s

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

The Paper Tigers

Past Lives

Sisters

Starship Troopers

The Sugarland Express

Trainwreck

Trolls

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

May 2

Peninsula

Train to Busan

May 8

Heart Eyes

May 11

ABBA: Against the Odds

May 13

All American (Season 7)

May 14

Married at First Sight (Season 17)

Smile

May 21

The UnXplained with William Shatner (Season 6)

May 24

The Wild Robot

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in May 2025

May 1

About Time

Annie

Apollo 13

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Dallas Buyers Club

Definitely, Maybe

Erin Brockovich

Europa Report

The Flintstones

Friday

The Frozen Ground

Fury

King Kong

Maid in Manhattan

Next Friday

Notting Hill

Out of Africa

Pompeii

Public Enemies

Queen & Slim

Schindler's List

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

This Is 40

Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Waterworld

Wedding Crashers

The Whale

Whiplash

The Wiz

You, Me and Dupree

May 4

Insidious: The Red Door

May 5

The Peanut Butter Falcon

May 9

The Lost City

Resident Evil: Death Island

May 10

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

May 15

The Clovehitch Killer

Crossroads

Madam Secretary (Seasons 1-6)

May 16

The Sum of All Fears

Tully

May 19

A Simple Favor

May 28

Burnt

May 29

The Silencing

