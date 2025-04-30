Here’s What’s New on Netflix in May 2025

Mother's Day is May 11 in America, and there are plenty of shows and movies about moms coming to Netflix this month.

In Nonnas, out May 9, Vince Vaughn is inspired to open an Italian restaurant run by grandmothers because he has so many good memories growing up cooking with his mother and grandma.

Football Parents, out May 16, is a series about the wacky moms of child football players.

And Sarah Silverman's comedy special, Sarah Silverman: Postmortem, out May 20, pays tribute to her stepmother and father, who died just days apart in 2023.