TIME Appoints Deputy Editor Kelly Conniff to Head of Creative at TIME Studios

We are pleased to share with you that Kelly Conniff is becoming Head of Creative at TIME Studios. In this new role, Kelly will report to Dave O’Connor and work closely with the leadership team at Studios to develop TIME journalism, events and programming into new television, video and audio initiatives. Kelly will continue to serve as TIME’s Deputy Editor, supporting special projects, including leading Person of the Year.

Kelly has managed and supported many of the most consequential and high-impact editorial efforts since joining TIME in 2012. She will build on those experiences and harness those relationships to support existing projects at TIME Studios and create new ones. Kelly will work to ensure that our highest impact journalism extends into dynamic film and television platforms, where we have established valuable partnerships since launching TIME Studios as part of an independent TIME.

This is a critical time for TIME Studios, which recently received five Emmy nominations for its 2023 documentary THE LIONHEART, building on the momentum of last year’s Emmy-winning BIG VAPE. We believe that TIME Studios’s success requires the best ideas from TIME and full support from the company. Kelly’s addition to the TIME Studios team is an important piece of this evolution. We firmly believe TIME’s great storytelling can thrive in all formats.