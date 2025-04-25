After weeks of courtroom battles, student protests, and escalating pressure from universities and federal judges, the Trump Administration has reversed a sweeping effort that jeopardized the legal status of thousands of international students in the United States. The Department of Justice announced Friday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will reinstate the immigration records of international students whose student visa data had been abruptly terminated, often due to minor or dismissed legal infractions. The decision marks yet another retreat by an Administration that has made hardline immigration enforcement a centerpiece of its second term.

The abrupt mass terminations earlier this month, which the American Immigration Law Association estimates impacted about 4,700 students, sent shockwaves through campuses across the country. Students were thrown into legal limbo with no notice, as their records in a system known as SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) were erased. That meant they were technically no longer in the country legally and at risk of detention and deportation. Some were blocked from attending classes or accessing campus resources. Others, already in precarious positions, found themselves detained or forced to self-deport. Judges across at least 23 states issued emergency orders temporarily blocking the government's actions, slamming the move as arbitrary, opaque, and potentially unlawful. Over 100 lawsuits were filed—by students, universities, and advocacy organizations—charging that the terminations violated due process and targeted students without sufficient cause.

The Trump Administration’s reversal came just hours before ICE officials were expected to testify under oath in the court challenge. “ICE is developing a policy that will provide a framework for SEVIS record terminations,” a Justice Department attorney said in court Friday, according to Politico, signaling a temporary halt to the practice of revoking records solely on the basis of prior legal encounters. Here’s what to know about what this means for international students in the United States. Who’s still at risk? For many affected students, the path forward remains unclear. The widely publicized cases of Rümeysa Öztürk and Mahmoud Khalil, for example, which are both entangled in broader national security and foreign policy debates, reflect the ongoing ambiguity surrounding the Administration’s intent. Öztürk, a Tufts University doctoral student, was detained in Massachusetts after ICE agents confronted her on the street. Her F-1 visa had been quietly revoked days earlier, allegedly for “activities in support of Hamas,” though her attorneys say the real reason was her outspoken support for Palestinian rights.

Khalil, a permanent U.S. resident and pro-Palestinian activist at Columbia University, faces deportation proceedings following a State Department order stripping him of his green card—a dramatic escalation in a campaign that critics say is as political as it is legal. While the government’s reversal applies to students with “minor” or “dismissed” legal infractions—such as traffic violations or dropped charges—it remains unclear whether cases like Öztürk’s or Khalil’s fall under the Trump Administration’s reversal. ICE retains authority to terminate a student’s record for national security concerns or other violations of immigration law. The State Department, which separately revoked many student visas, did not respond to a request for comment on whether those cancellations are being reversed as well. ICE’s quiet expansion of campus control The origins of the mass terminations of student visas remain murky. Students from across the country have reported learning of their status loss only through school administrators or attorneys. Several said they were never arrested or even aware of any charges.

Traditionally, it has been universities, through designated officers, who notify SEVIS of changes in a student’s status. Under the Trump Administration, ICE has begun taking more direct control, in what immigration lawyers describe as a dramatic shift.

Though ICE and the State Department have framed the actions as necessary to protect national security and uphold immigration law, critics argue the crackdown fits into a broader pattern: pressuring universities to conform to Administration priorities including limiting political dissent.

Just this year, Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that students engaging in pro-Palestinian activism could face visa revocations for allegedly undermining U.S. foreign policy. The campaign has drawn comparisons to the post-9/11 surveillance of Muslim students and scholars, though with new digital tools.