Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Last of Us Season 2. In the wake of the devastating events of last Sunday's episode of The Last of Us, this week's installment marked a new chapter for Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and the rest of the survivors of the infected horde's attack on Jackson. Following a cold open in which we saw Tommy (Gabriel Luna) say a final goodbye to his brother's body and Ellie wake up in the Jackson Hospital screaming as she flashed back to Joel's death, Episode 3 jumped a few months ahead to the spring day Ellie was finally cleared to go home. That night, Dina (Isabela Merced) showed up to tell her she had initially lied and actually did know the names and home base of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) and the rest of the crew that aided in brutally killing Joel.

Dina explained she had seen a patch on one of their backpacks with a yellow triangle, a wolf's head, and the letters W-L-F on it. She had then connected that to a story Eugene (Joe Pantoliano), the late husband of Catherine O'Hara's Gail, had told her from back when he was a member of the Fireflies about a militia group from Seattle who had also been trying to fight FEDRA called the Washington Liberation Front—a.k.a. WLF or, as they're nicknamed in the video game, the Wolves. Naturally, this had Ellie raring to hop on a horse to Seattle. But after the girls told Tommy about what they knew, he insisted they bring the issue to a vote at a town hall, where it was vetoed 8-3 by Jackson's council despite Tommy's support. With the help of their unlikely new ally Seth (Robert John Burke), Ellie and Dina then set out on their own for Seattle. This was a deviation from what happens in The Last of Us Part II video game, in which there is no town hall vote. Following Joel's death in the game, Tommy leaves for Seattle to hunt Abby down first, prompting Ellie and Dina to follow.

By the end of the episode, Ellie and Dina had made it to Seattle and were preparing to enter the city under the misguided impression that WLF was a relatively insignificant force. However, the closing scene made it clear the Wolves are much more powerful than the girls seem to believe—not to mention that they also have some pretty intense firepower. Amid these developments, we were also introduced to a whole new group of survivors who will come to play a major role in the show—that is, as long as it stays at least somewhat true to the events of the game. Who are the Seraphites? Around 20 minutes into the episode, the show cut away from Jackson to a group of people hiking through the woods around Seattle. While all of the men had shaved heads and were wearing cloaks with a mysterious symbol on the back, the group's most noticeable trait was that each and every member had Glasgow smile-type scars carved into their faces. In this first scene, one of the men was walking with a little girl (presumably his daughter) and explaining to her that they were leaving their home to gain distance from a war.

However, the group then appeared to come under attack and, later in the episode, Ellie and Dina discovered their dead bodies while traveling the same path en route to Seattle. Although the show hasn't yet revealed their identity, anyone who's played the video game will recognize them as members of the Seraphites. Also known as the Scars, the Seraphites are part of a religious cult that was founded in Seattle in the years after the initial outbreak of the Cordyceps pandemic and based their belief system on the teachings of a woman referred to as the Prophet. In The Last of Us Part II, the Prophet has been dead for a number of years, but we know she believed the outbreak was a punishment for mankind's overreliance on technology and therefore preached living off the land and avoiding anything manufactured in the "Old World." Although the Seraphites started out as a peaceful community, as their fanaticism grew, they began incorporating increasingly strange and brutal practices into their lifestyle.

As for why they're important, in The Last of Us Part II, the Seraphites have been intensely warring with the Wolves for control of Seattle since the WLF overthrew FEDRA and took control of the city. Without spoiling anything, if the show continues to follow a similar path as the game, that means we're about to learn a whole lot more about the Seraphites and the part they have to play in the violence still to come.