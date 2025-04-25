For just the second time in its 95-year history, soccer’s most watched event and sought after trophy will be contested on American soil; the FIFA World Cup. Over the course of 39 days, the United States, Canada, and Mexico will host 45 other countries, all competing for the biggest prize in soccer. Anticipation is high, so much so that President Donald Trump is establishing a dedicated task force. “This important event, taking place during the momentous occasion of the 250th anniversary of our country, presents an opportunity to showcase the nation’s pride and hospitality, while promoting economic growth and tourism through sport,” said Trump via a White House notice published on March 7. “My Administration will support preparations through a coordinated government effort.”

Here is everything you need to know about the 2026 World Cup: Where and when is the 2026 World Cup taking place? From June 11 to July 19 2026, an estimated 104 matches will be played across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. There will be 16 host cities, 11 of which are in the U.S. Every match from the quarter-final stage and onwards will be played in the States, with the grand final set to be played at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey. Other U.S. host cities include Dallas, Kansas City, Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, Seattle, Miami, and Santa Clara in the Bay Area. How to watch the 2026 World Cup For U.S. viewers, the 2026 World Cup will be broadcast on Fox Sports, with Spanish-language coverage also available on Telemundo. It has yet to be confirmed if there will be alternative viewing options for 2026 World Cup matches. However, for the 2022 World Cup, those with subscriptions to streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV could watch matches on those platforms. Fox Sports also provided full match replays on its free streaming service, Tubi.

What teams will be at the 2026 World Cup? This edition of the World Cup will be the first to include 48 countries, an increase from 32 which have played at each tournament since 1998. As hosts, the United States, Canada, and Mexico have automatically qualified for the tournament. Other countries must compete in qualifiers against nations from the same continent, followed by some inter-continental play-offs for certain countries. Iran, Japan, New Zealand and reigning champions Argentina have all secured their place at the tournament. The full line-up will be finalized once qualifying finishes in March next year. How does the tournament work? As mentioned, this is the first time that 48 countries will be competing at the World Cup, so the format has slightly changed from previous editions. The tournament begins with a group stage, with teams divided into 12 groups of four. Teams will play every other nation in their group once, with the top two automatically going through. Out of the teams that finish 3rd in each group, the best eight teams based on their points total will also go through.

This leaves 32 teams in the competition, who go into the knockout stage of the tournament, all the way to the final on July 19. Who are the favourites to win the 2026 World Cup? The odds may well change over the next 12 months or so, but there are already some frontrunners to lift the trophy in New Jersey. Current champions Argentina, with their star man Lionel Messi, will be looking to retain their world champion status by winning back-to-back tournaments, something last accomplished by Brazil in 1962. Brazil themselves are also contenders for the 2026 World Cup, last winning the competition in 2002. Despite disappointment in recent tournaments, Brazil is still the most successful nation in World Cup history with five titles. Meanwhile, last year’s European Championship saw Spain beat England 2-1 in the final, with Spanish teenage superstar Lamine Yamal shining throughout the tournament. Both nations will back themselves in 2026 to reach similar heights.

France has a star-studded squad with strong depth and exciting young players. Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé will hope to lead the line for France, this time without a mask. And 2026 will likely prove to be the last opportunity for Cristiano Ronaldo to get his hands on the only major trophy that has eluded him. The Portuguese forward is considered one of soccer’s best ever, but he will be 41 by the time the World Cup kicks off next June. The U.S. men’s soccer team will also look to use home advantage to improve on their performance at the 2022 World Cup, in which they reached the first round of the knockout stage. What exactly is President Trump’s 2026 World Cup task force? The President has described next year’s World Cup as “largest sporting event in history,” and as such has designated a specific task force for the tournament. The envisioned task force will support host cities with logistical efforts, as each location expects to receive 450,000 visitors and an influx of an estimated net impact of $480 million from tourism trade.

This is not the first time that a President has organised a federal task force to help coordinate an international sporting event. President Bill Clinton put together similar agencies for both the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games and Salt Lake City’s 2002 Winter Olympics, both formed around three years before the respective games started.

Trump speaks alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino after unveiling the 2025 Club World Cup trophy in the Oval Office of the White House on March 7, 2025. Anna Moneymaker—Getty Images

What else should we look out for? If you are hoping for more of a Super Bowl-style spectacle come the World Cup final on July 19, then you’re in luck. FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced that a half-time show will be performed during the final with Coldplay confirmed to lead the performance.

And if you want to get a feel for tournament soccer a year early, the U.S. will be hosting the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. The 32-team tournament will feature clubs from across the globe, playing at 10 different venues across the country with the final also being played at the MetLife Stadium. Trump’s task force will also “assist in the planning, organization, and execution of the events” surrounding the 2025 tournament.

Some of the world’s best players set to feature at next summer’s World Cup will play in the States this year, including Argentina’s Messi, who is the captain of Inter Miami.