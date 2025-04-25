On April 22, just ahead of the 100th day of his second term, President Donald Trump sat down for an interview with TIME in the White House.

TIME has published the transcript of that conversation. Below is a review of some of Trump’s statements from the interview.

What Trump Said: “We were losing $2 trillion a year on trade.”

The Facts: The US had a trade deficit with the rest of the world of $917.8 billion in 2024, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. But this isn’t money “lost ”; it’s an indication that the U.S. is importing more goods and services from other countries than it is exporting to the rest of the world. The U.S. trade deficit on just goods was actually higher at $1.2 trillion. That figure is offset by America’s $295 billion trade surplus on services.