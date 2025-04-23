One of the most reform-driven leaders of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, died on Monday, April 21. He was 88. His passing came after continued health issues, which saw him endure a five-week hospital stay, from which he was released on March 23. In a statement announcing his death, the Vatican said: “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized.”

Not only was the late Pope new in his approach to leading the Catholic Church, he was the first non-European to hold the position in more than 1,200 years and the first Latin American Pope. The Vatican has since announced arrangements for the Pope’s funeral, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 26. The service will be held outdoors in front of St Peter’s Basilica. The public has had the chance to pay their respects to the Pope after his body was moved to the basilica to lie in state. As such an important and influential figure to many, Pope Francis’ passing gained condolences and prayers from leaders worldwide. Figures from all sides of the political spectrum are set to attend his funeral, from U.S. President Donald Trump to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Cultural figureheads will be present at the service in Rome, too. As it currently stands, here’s who is set to attend the funeral:

Donald and Melania Trump The President confirmed via his social media platform, Truth Social, that himself and the First Lady, Melania Trump, are set to be in attendance. He said they both “look forward to being there.” Vice President J.D. Vance met with the Pope on Easter Sunday in Rome, a day before his passing. The brief meeting came amid prickly relations between the Papacy and the Trump Administration, which had worsened in recent months as Pope Francis openly criticized U.S. policy on deportation. Prince William King Charles III’s eldest son, Prince William, is confirmed to attend Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome, according to a statement from Kensington Palace. William will be representing his father, just as Charles represented the late Queen Elizabeth II at the funeral of Pope John Paul II in 2005. The Prince of Wales’ attendance in place of the King is a modern tradition, and a statement to further establish William’s role as future king.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will also be representing the United Kingdom at the service, as confirmed by a spokesperson on April 22 during a Downing Street press briefing. The Prime Minister expressed condolences for Pope Francis after his death, stating: “His leadership in a complex and challenging time for the world and the church was often courageous, yet always came from a place of deep humility.” Volodymyr Zelensky The Ukrainian President is confirmed to be in attendance for the service at St Peter’s Basilica, according to his communications advisor, Dmytro Lytvyn. Zelensky paid tribute to the late Pope on his official X account, saying: “We remember his prayers for peace in Ukraine. Our state will be represented in Rome at the farewell ceremony this coming Saturday.” Pope Francis and the Ukrainian President last met in October 2024, during Zelensky’s European diplomatic tour.

Micheál Martin Representation from Catholic-majority countries will be in attendance, as Irish President Michael D. Higgins will be present at the service on April 26, alongside Taoiseach [Prime Minister] Micheál Martin. On April 22, Higgins paid tribute to the late Pope by signing a book of condolences for the Pontiff in Dublin, Ireland. Ursula von der Leyen Another key European figure, E.U. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, has confirmed that she will be present for Pope Francis’ funeral at St. Peter’s Basilica. Von der Leyen’s attendance sets the stage for a potential key meeting between herself and Trump. Whilst the President has paused additional tariffs on the E.U., this could still be a significant meeting between the two. Javier Milei Javier Milei, the conservative President of Pope Francis’ native Argentina, will also be travelling to Rome for Saturday’s funeral service, as confirmed via a government statement.

Milei was an open critic of the Pope’s views, adding in another statement: “Despite differences that seem minor today, having been able to know him in his goodness and wisdom was a true honor for me.”

Upon the news of the Pontiff’s passing, seven days of national mourning was announced in Argentina.

Giorgia Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has reportedly cancelled a visit to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in order to attend Saturday’s funeral.

In a statement paying tribute to Pope Francis, Meloni said: “I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his advice, his teachings, which never ceased not even during times of trial and suffering.”