Everything You Need to Know About the 2025 Met Gala

One of fashion’s most exciting nights is almost here: the Met Gala, where all eyes are on celebrities as they enter the Metropolitan Museum of Art while wearing works of art themselves. The party has evolved and expanded over the course of its existence, and though the Gala serves to raise money for the museum's Costume Institute, it has become legendary in its own right. Now, every year, the world waits with bated breath to see who got an invite to the Met Gala and what outfits they will be wearing.

Advertisement Advertisement

Here’s what we can expect from the 2025 iteration of the annual celebration of celebrity, fashion, and art. When is the 2025 Met Gala? How can I watch? The 2025 Met Gala will occur on Monday, May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The public can join in the night's action by watching the live stream of the event on Vogue's social media pages and website. The exhibition connected to this year’s Met Gala, though, will be on display from May 10–October 26, 2025. What is the theme and who decides it? This year’s theme, selected primarily by Andrew Bolton, the chief curator of The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The show is inspired by the 2009 book “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity,” by Monica L. Miller and will focus on the evolution of tailoring and style to “the formation of Black identities.” This is the first time since 2003’s “Men in Skirts” theme that the Met Gala will focus on menswear.

Miller, a professor of Africana studies at Barnard College, also worked to guest curate the exhibit. Since Miller’s award-winning book covers 300 years of Afrodiasporic history, the opportunities for the fashion at the Met Gala are vast. “Dandyism can seem frivolous, but it often poses a challenge to or a transcendence of social and cultural hierarchies,” Miller said in a press release by the Met announcing the theme. “It asks questions about identity, representation, and mobility in relation to race, class, gender, sexuality, and power. The exhibition explores this concept as both a pronouncement and a provocation.” Read More: The History of the Met Gala What does that mean for the dress code? The Met Gala’s dress code this year “Tailored for You,” specifically nodding to menswear and suit tailoring as inspiration for the evening’s dress. The “for you” aspect of the code though purposely leaves much up to interpretation—inspiring personal preference, style, and creative liberty.

Who are the co-chairs hosting this year's gala? As it has been since 1995 (excluding two years)—Vogue editor-in-chief and Costume Institute trustee Anna Wintour will be a co-chair of the Met Gala. Wintour has been a significant reason why the annual museum benefit has transformed over the past three decades into a star-studded, celebrity-full event. Wintour will be joined by co-chairs actor Colman Domingo, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky and singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams. Williams is also currently the creative director for Louis Vuitton’s men's section Lebron James will also serve as honorary chair, though the Met Gala is occurring during the NBA playoffs. If James’ Los Angeles Lakers make it to the NBA’s Western Conference semifinals, which overlaps with the gala, he may not be able to attend the Gala. The gala also is reviving their “Host Committee” tradition full of artists who support the event. This year, the committee will include André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha'Carri Richardson, Tyla, Usher, and Kara Walker.

Who is expected to attend?

The Met Gala keeps the night’s attendees and invitees a closely guarded secret until the stars step out onto the red carpet on the night. The evening’s attendees come by invite only, though individual tickets have cost $75,000 in the past.