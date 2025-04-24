Amy Sherman-Palladino’s latest show Étoile is a toe-tally enjoyable and funny spoof of ballet dancers. Out on Prime Video on April 24, the eight-episode series is about an elaborately choreographed PR stunt in which rival ballet companies in New York City and Paris swap their leading dancers in the hopes of getting more young people to go to the ballet. In the show, Paris artistic director Geneviève Lavigne (Charlotte Gainsbourg) orchestrates the stunt after many dancers quit during COVID-19, and because of what she calls the “dead and dying” audience for the ballet and its funding streams. Across the world, the NYC ballet company Metropolitan Ballet Theater—a riff on the American Ballet Theatre, which performs at the renowned New York City arts center Lincoln Center—is facing problems of its own. Scenes from the New York City campus appear throughout the series.

While Étoile is not officially based on a true story, there actually was an exchange of ballet dancers between rival U.S. and Soviet ballet companies in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Here’s what we know about the exchange and how it differs from the events of Étoile. Lacing up during the Cold War At the height of the Cold War, the U.S. sent ballet dancers to tour in the Soviet Union, and the Soviets sent ballet dancers to perform in the U.S. “People on either side thought it would lead to more peaceful relationships,” says Anne Searcy, author of Ballet in the Cold War: A Soviet-American Exchange and an associate professor of music history at the University of Washington. Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev was more open to maintaining peaceful relationships with capitalist countries than his predecessor Joseph Stalin. The Soviet Union used ballet, which has a rich cultural history in Russia, as a tool of diplomacy to promote a positive view of the communist way of life. “The U.S. wanted to match that,” as Searcy puts it.

Not every Soviet dancer went to the U.S.; managers took 110 out of the 250. Fifty-three members of the American Ballet Theatre headed to the Soviet Union, including ballerina Maria Tallchief, who claimed she got cold feet—literally, she said she was so cold onstage that she couldn’t feel her feet. Among the pieces the Americans performed were duets from Swan Lake and Don Quixote, George Balanchine’s Theme and Variations, and Jerome Robbins’ Fancy Free. Khrushchev himself showed up at the last Moscow performance and invited Tallchief and other ballerinas to a midnight supper. The Soviets also performed Swan Lake in the States, as well as Giselle, Romeo and Juliet and Stone Flower.

Dancers Marius Liepa and Nina Timofeyva rehearse for the Bolshoi Ballet's opening night at the Metropolitan Opera House on September 05, 1962. Courtesy of Bettmann Archive

The exchange gets a standing ovation Overall, the audiences thought the exchange was on pointe. “The Bolshoi Ballet was received in 1959 with curiosity and great gusts of cold-war camaraderie,” TIME reported. Scalpers sold tickets to see the Bolshoi ballet at the Metropolitan Opera house for $150 each—which would be about $1568 today—and people even mailed in blank checks, asking the ticket-sellers to fill in their desired amount. The magazine described the mad dash as “fiercest ticket crush in recent memory.” Telephone operators quit because of the stress of managing the phone lines, and someone who worked for the box office got mobbed at a public library when she mentioned what she did for a living. A 1962 exchange occurred during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and despite the threat of nuclear war breaking out, audiences in both countries still applauded the performers. As TIME reported back then, “Russian music would not be the same again. Neither, chances were, would Russian dance.”

There was, however, one performance that was not well received: the Soviets’ adaptation of Spartacus. The audience booed that one. As TIME described the scene inside the Metropolitan Opera House: “During intermission at the Metropolitan Opera House last week, a man badly in need of a breather approached an attendant at an exit. ‘When,’ he asked, ‘will the next orgy begin?’ He hardly had time to wait for an answer. The orgy began almost immediately, went on interminably, and inflicted on spectators perhaps the most tasteless evening ever endured at the Met.” There was no winner or loser in this ballet exchange. It did not end the Cold War—the Cold War itself didn’t end until 1989—but it helped Americans and Soviets see each other in a better light. As Searcy explains its effect: “Americans got to see real Soviet people instead of reading about these scary other people who are different from them, and they get to see them creating art, which had a big impact in [terms of] believing that the Soviets were humans just like them. Vice-versa, the Soviet viewers were impressed with the American artists and that made them more sympathetic, to some extent, to the U.S. in general. But I don't think there's a clear sense that one did better than the other.”

How the swap in Étoile spoofs the state of ballet While the Cold War ballet exchange was backed by the U.S. and Soviet governments, the ballet swap in Étoile is a stunt sponsored by a donor in the midst of a PR crisis, as his company is dealing with an oil spill. It pokes fun at the tensions between artistic directors and the people who are writing checks. Much like Tallchief, the American dance company representatives in Étoile experience some culture shock moving to Paris. A famous choreographer Tobias Bell (Gideon Glick) flips out when he can’t replicate his toiletries. For other dancers, the exchange proves to be life-changing in a good way. A Parisian dancer in the American company Mishi (Taïs Vinolo) realizes she feels more at home in New York City than her native city because of the cliquish French girls she grew up with and her power couple parents who basically ignore her. And not only does the Parisian prima ballerina Cheyenne Toussaint (Lou de Laâge) star in The Nutcracker, but also she takes a young girl under her wing, the daughter of a cleaning lady who has been practicing in the rehearsal studios after-hours. She fights for the girl to be enrolled in the ballet school on campus, and then crashes the sessions, giving her tough-love feedback on every position.

While the ballet exchange was an instant success during the Cold War, in Étoile, it’s not clear whether the swap is generating enough attention for most of the series. By the end, it’s definitely seen as a success—but totally by accident. Now it remains to be seen whether an Amazon show on ballet will draw more people to the actual ballet.