Pope Francis died on Monday at the age of 88. The exact timing of his funeral arrangements hasn’t been announced yet, but, per tradition, there are a series of rituals that will take place over several days before he is buried. Francis had previously revised and simplified the funeral rites that would be used upon his death, according to The Associated Press. Still, many of the rituals over the next several days will follow centuries-old tradition.

Here’s what to know about the funeral rituals for Pope Francis. Read More: How a New Pope Is Chosen—and Who It Could Be The Vatican said on Monday that the camerlengo, who runs the Vatican after the death or resignation of the pope and before the election of the next pontiff, will oversee the rite of ascertainment of Francis’ death and the placement of his body in the coffin later that evening. The camerlengo is Cardinal Kevin Farrell. Doctors, other cardinals, and members of Francis’ family will be present for the rite. The camerlengo will remove the papal ring from the pope’s finger, according to The New York Times. The ring is destroyed when the pope dies, and the next pontiff will receive a newly-forged papal ring. Francis’ body will rest in his personal chapel for the ritual pronouncement of death, according to AP. Next, Francis’ coffin will be transferred to St. Peter’s Basilica for public viewing. The Director of the Holy See Press Office told journalists on Monday that Francis’ body could be moved to St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday morning. There, the camerlengo will lead the procession. As part of the reforms he made, Francis removed the requirement that the pope’s body be laid on an elevated bier for public viewing; instead, the pope’s body will be placed in a simple coffin facing the pews, according to AP.

According to AP, interment of the pope takes place between the fourth and sixth day after his death. The dean of the College of Cardinals typically presides over the funeral. Francis’ revisions for the funeral rites permits burial outside the Vatican. Francis previously said he wanted to be buried in the St. Mary Major Basilica, rather than in St. Peter’s Basilica or its grottoes, which is where most of the popes are buried, AP reported.

Nine days of official mourning, called the “novendiali,” will begin after the pope’s funeral.