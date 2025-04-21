Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, after being released from hospital on March 23, following a five-week stay which saw him struggle with double pneumonia and its various complications. He was 88-years-old. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with the name Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Pope Francis was elected as the successor to Pope Benedict XVI in 2013. He was the first non-European Pope in 1,200 years, and was noted for his calls for peace amid global conflict.

Advertisement Advertisement

As Pope Francis is remembered for his outreach to communities far beyond the Vatican, his relationship with the Holy Family parish in Gaza stands out. The Pope made daily calls to the tiny parish thousands of miles away from his home, starting the practice shortly after the onset of the Israel-Hamas War on Oct. 7, 2023. Now, following Pope Francis’ death, the parish and its congregation are honoring the special relationship they shared with the religious leader. “We lost a saint who taught us every day how to be brave, how to keep patient and stay strong. We lost a man who fought every day in every direction to protect this small herd of his,” George Antone, head of the emergency committee at the Holy Family church in Gaza, told Reuters. "We are heartbroken because of the death of Pope Francis, but we know that he is leaving behind a church that cares for us and that knows us by name—every single one of us. He used to tell each one: I am with you, don't be afraid.”

A man holds up a phone for Father Gabriel Romanelli, parish priest of the Roman Catholic Church of the Holy Family in Gaza, to have a video conference call with Pope Francis on Dec. 24, 2024. Omar Al-Qattaa—Getty Images

In a video posted on Feb. 26 to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem’s website, Father Gabriel Romanelli of the Holy Family parish in Gaza shared how he rejoiced when the Pope called them again.

“That blessed call, as he did every day from the beginning of this terrible war. Pope Francis has called us once again to show his closeness, to pray for us, and to give us his blessing,” Father Gabriel, an Argentinian like Pope Francis, said. “This is always comforting, knowing that despite his delicate state of health, he continues to think and pray for everyone, for peace in Gaza, and thanking us.” In a recording of a FaceTime call shared by the Vatican in January, the Pope could be seen speaking to Fathers Gabriel Romanelli and Youssef Asaad, the rector and vice rector of the parish. The Pontiff asked them how they were, and the conversation even spanned to what each had eaten for supper. He also introduced himself to a local doctor and child on the call.

Cardinal Nichols, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster in the U.K., spoke out about the special connection between Pope Francis and the Holy Family parish. “I was pleased to receive word from Fr. Gabriel Romanelli, parish priest of Holy Family church in Gaza, that he has recently spoken with Pope Francis and his community finds great comfort in hearing the Pope's voice,” he said in a Feb. 27 update.

During the Pope’s hospitalization, the Holy Family parish joined together to film a video, sending the leader of the Catholic church their well wishes. “Everyone is praying for you, they are very grateful, and we all wish you health,” a priest said.

Pope Francis’ last phone call with the parish reportedly took place on the weekend before his death, per Reuters. Read More: Biden Shared Grief With Pope Francis. Trump Harbored Grievances Toward Him The Holy Family parish is the sole Catholic Church in the Gaza Strip—one of the most densely populated areas of the world and where nearly 70% of the structures have been destroyed due to the war, according to a December 2024 analysis by the United Nations. Christians reportedly encompass just 0.05% of the region, making them a religious minority. The parish holds mass and often hosts over 500 people, offering them food and shelter.

Pope Francis had long expressed concern about the war that followed the events of Oct. 7. His prayers for the region were reiterated during what would become his last message and blessing Urbi Et Orbi on Easter Sunday. The Pope called for a cease-fire in Gaza and peace across other war-ridden areas of the world.

“I express my closeness to the sufferings of … all the Israeli people and the Palestinian people," the Pope said in a message delivered to the public by an aide. “I appeal to the warring parties: call a cease-fire, release the hostages, and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace!”

(Due to his poor health, Pope Francis was unable to preside over the Easter mass, but still made a public appearance and blessed those who had gathered.)

—With contributions from Rebecca Schneid