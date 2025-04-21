Global Leaders Offer Tributes to Pope Francis

Church bells tolled across Rome, and tributes have been pouring in from leaders around the world after the Vatican on Monday announced the death at age 88 of Pope Francis, who led the Catholic Church since 2013. Francis made his last public appearance at St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday, after a prolonged hospitalization due to a respiratory issue that had developed into double pneumonia. Before his death, Francis on Sunday also met briefly with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who is Catholic, at the Vatican. (Francis had previously criticized the Trump Administration’s immigration policies.)

Vance posted on X early Monday that he had just learned of the Pope’s passing, and he shared a link to a March 2020 homily that he said he would remember him by. “I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill,” Vance noted. “My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.” The White House also posted “Rest in Peace, Pope Francis” on X, alongside images of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meeting with Francis in 2017 and Vance’s recent meeting. President Javier Milei of Argentina, where Francis was originally from, posted on X, “It is with profound sorrow that I learned this sad morning that Pope Francis, Jorge Bergoglio, passed away today and is now resting in peace.” Born in Buenos Aires in 1936, Francis became the first Argentinian pope. But he never visited his homeland during his papacy, in part out of concern that he would face political pressures, although he raised the possibility of returning last year. “I am worried because the people are suffering a lot. It is a difficult moment for the country,” he said in an interview on an Italian program on Jan. 14, 2024. He met with Milei at the Vatican in February last year.

“Despite differences that seem minor today, having been able to know him in his kindness and wisdom was a true honor for me,” Milei added in his tribute. Micheál Martin, Ireland’s taoiseach, also issued a statement on social media to extend his condolences. Martin celebrated Francis’ “long and distinguished papacy” and “unwavering commitment to the principles of compassion, peace, and human dignity. He spoke out for the poor, the marginalised, and the oppressed. His solidarity with refugees, his calls for climate action, and his insistence on global peace and equality set him apart as a champion of justice in the modern world.” Martin added that the late Pope holds “a special place in the hearts of the Irish people,” citing a visit to Ireland in August 2018, where Francis expressed pain and shame about historic child abuse in the Catholic Church. “I had the honour of meeting Pope Francis in Dublin Castle during that visit and was impressed by his vision of a Catholic Church that is open, compassionate, and focused on the needs of the most vulnerable,” Martin added. “He shared with us his deep concern with the issues of social justice and human rights, and his profound commitment to alleviating suffering. Pope Francis's legacy is his message of peace, reconciliation, and solidarity that lives in the hearts of those he inspired. May he rest in peace, and may his memory continue to guide us as we strive to build a world that reflects his vision of love and compassion for all.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement, “Pope Francis was a pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten. He was close to the realities of human fragility, meeting Christians around the world facing war, famine, persecution and poverty. Yet he never lost the faith-fuelled hope of a better world.” “With his death, we are reminded once more of his call to care for one another across different faiths, backgrounds, nations and beliefs,” Starmer added. King Charles also shared a message on X: “His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others. … The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month.”

“From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. To unite Humans with each other and with nature. May this hope perpetually rise beyond him,” French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X. Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, posted on X: “Europe mourns the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His contagious smile captured millions of people’s hearts across the globe. ‘The People’s Pope’ will be remembered for his love for life, hope for peace, compassion for equality & social justice.” “Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, posted on X. “He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate. My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss. May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis’ legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world.”

“Francis will be remembered for his tireless commitment to the weakest in society, to justice and reconciliation. Humility and faith in God’s mercy guided him in this,” Friedrich Merz, Germany’s chancellor-in-waiting, posted on X in German. “In doing so, the first Latin American to sit on the Holy See touched people worldwide, across denominational boundaries. My thoughts at this time are with the faithful around the world who have lost their Holy Father.” Narendra Modi, India’s Prime Minister, also posted a message on X, which included a photo of him and Francis together: “Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis,” Modi said, adding: “I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace.” Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, posted on X: “You stood up and spoke out—relentlessly—for the poor, the persecuted, the victims of war, the refugees, the migrants. May you continue to give us faith and courage in this brutal world.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X, “Millions of people around the world are mourning the tragic news of Pope Francis’s passing. His life was devoted to God, to people, and to the Church. He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians who looked to Pope Francis for spiritual support. Eternal memory!” Francis was outspoken in his stance against war and appeals for peace, including calling for ceasefires in Ukraine and Gaza. “In Ukraine, rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not just a military operation but a war which sows death, destruction and misery,” he said on March 6, 2022 about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences on the Pope’s death on Monday, according to Reuters. “Throughout the years of his pontificate, he actively promoted the development of dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches, as well as constructive cooperation between Russia and the Holy See,” Putin said.

Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto posted on X, “This is a big loss to the Catholic faithful and the Christian world. Pope Francis will be remembered for a life dedicated to serving the Lord, the Church, and humanity. … His strong ethical and moral convictions inspired millions across the world, regardless of faith or background.”