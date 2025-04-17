At least six people were taken to a hospital after a shooting at Florida State University (FSU) campus on Thursday, the communications director of the Tallahassee Police Department told the New York Times. Around noon, FSU issued an alert for an active shooter reported near the student union. The university sent out additional alerts, advising the campus community to continue sheltering in place and that law enforcement officers had responded to the scene.

One person is in critical condition and five others are in serious condition, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare told the Times. “Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively working to secure Florida State University campus,” Alicia Hill, communications director at the Tallahassee Police Department told TIME. “The student reunification point is being established at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.” Shortly after the news broke, President Donald Trump told the press he had been briefed on the shooting, calling it a “shame” and “horrible that things like this take place.” At 1:04 p.m., FSU said in an alert that authorities are “actively clearing rooms on the main campus” and that people on campus should continue sheltering in place until authorities contact them. The university also said in an alert that all classes and business operations have been canceled through Friday, and that athletic events have been canceled throughout the weekend.

FSU’s last day of classes is next Friday.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post on X that FBI officers were on the scene at FSU. “Our priority is the safety of everyone involved,” she said in the post. “We will keep updating as we learn more. Praying for all.”

This isn’t the first time the university has experienced a shooting. In 2014, a gunman shot three people at a library near the center of the FSU campus. He was killed by police in a shootout outside the library.