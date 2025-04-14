Authorities have arrested and charged a Harrisburg man suspected of setting fire to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s home early Sunday, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office. The governor and his family were in their home at the time of the attack and were safely evacuated. Authorities say the suspect, identified as Cody A. Balmer, told police that he had set the governor’s home on fire and claimed he would have “beaten him with a hammer” if Gov. Shapiro had found him.

“This weekend, our family witnessed the incredible bravery and excellence of our first responders,” Gov. Shapiro shared on X Monday morning. “The entire Shapiro family is eternally grateful for the @PAStatePolice troopers who safely evacuated our family from danger, the firefighters who quickly put out the fire at the Governor’s Residence, and the law enforcement officials who’ve worked to investigate this attack.” The governor’s family, and other guests were celebrating the Jewish holiday of Passover, which commemorates the Exodus of Jews from slavery in Egypt, the night of the attack. “I refuse to be trapped by the bondage that someone attempts to put on me by attacking us as they did here last night. I refuse to let anyone who had evil intentions like that stop me from doing the work that I love," Shapiro said during a press conference on Monday. Balmer has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson, burglary, terrorism, and related offenses.

Here’s what to know. Who is Cody Balmer? The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Cody Balmer. Balmer previously worked at Kindermans Auto Repair Shop in Harrisburg, Penn. “In light of current events regarding a former employee of ours, we would like to say that he has not worked for us for over 2 years,” the local shop posted on Facebook. “While we are saddened to learn of these current charges, we fully support our men and women in law enforcement as well as our government officials. We have no further comment at this time.” Balmer often shared memes on his Facebook account. “Can't pay rent? Sell your fucking organs!,” Balmer wrote in a 2022 post where he shared a meme. “This is America be grateful for the opportunity you had.” He also shared posts about turning to crime, and another with an embroidered Molotov cocktail that read “Be the light you want to see in the world.”

Balmer has previously faced charges for theft and forgery, and was also charged with assault in 2023, according to NBC News. What Gov. Shapiro has said Around 2 a.m., Gov. Shapiro says he and his family awoke to a state trooper banging on his door after an arsonist had set his home on fire. They safely left their home while firefighters extinguished the flames. Video surveillance of the incident shows that the suspect climbed over a fence before breaking into the governor’s home through the piano room windows and throwing in an incendiary device, according to the affidavit. A second device was thrown in the dining room and other areas of the home. The suspect later exited the same way he came in, climbing over the perimeter fence to leave the scene. The Pennsylvania State Police, Harrisburg Fire, and FBI are all investigating the incident. Shapiro thanked FBI Director Kash Patel and the President of the United States for their support during Monday’s press conference.

“Lori and I are overwhelmed by the prayers and the messages of support that we’ve received from all across Pennsylvania and all across the United States,” Shapiro said. “I want you to know that your prayers lift us up. And in this moment of darkness we are choosing to see light.” Where is Cody Balmer now? After the attack, authorities received a tip from Balmer’s ex partner. Balmer allegedly informed his ex that he had committed the crime and wanted her to call the police to turn him in. Later, a Pennsylvania State Police member was approached by Balmer outside of the department’s headquarters, where Balmer confessed that he had committed the crime and wanted to be turned in. Balmer confessed to authorities that he harbored hatred towards Shapiro. To make the incendiary devices, Balmer said he took gasoline from a lawn mower and poured it into Heineken bottles. He said he walked from his house to the governor’s home, to throw the bottles into Shapiro’s home.

During Monday’s press conference, Shapiro said that authorities were aware that the attack was targeted, but authorities have not yet discovered the exact motive. Authorities said they don’t anticipate any charges for conspiracy.

“This type of violence is not OK,” Shapiro said. “This kind of violence is becoming far too common in our society. And I don’t give a damn if it's coming from one particular side or the other.”