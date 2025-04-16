How Ed Sheeran Got His Groove Back

This story is part of the 2025 TIME100. Read Chris Hemsworth’s tribute to Ed Sheeran here.

There’s a moment in the middle of Ed Sheeran’s secret St. Patrick’s Day show in Boston when the audience almost seems to forget that he’s there. Sheeran has packed an Irish pub downtown called the Dubliner with 300 superfans, who have been shouting out nearly every word as he plays massive hits like “Shape of You,” “Perfect,” and “Bad Habits.”

But then Sheeran transitions to a set of traditional Irish songs alongside the Irish folk band Beoga, trading verses with the little-known singer Aaron Rowe. And before long, Guinness is flowing, the Irish flags and Kneecap balaclavas are out, and the crowd is not facing him but each other, clapping each other on the back, embracing each other heartily, and punching their fists in the air while belting the classic Irish ballad “Grace”: