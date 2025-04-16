Demi Moore Has Always Been Ahead of Her Time

Paltrow says Moore brought “Wall Street energy” to the way she approached the business in her early career. “It was a kind of movie stardom we hadn't seen for a woman before,” she says. “Look at Julia Roberts, look at Sandy Bullock, all the way to today, to Margot Robbie—she cut a path for women to be remunerated properly for their work.”

Now, Moore’s work on The Substance has brought to the fore conversations about how society devalues women with age. The moment in the movie that people can’t stop talking about is not one of the jump scares or gross-out shots. It’s a scene with Moore alone in front of a mirror. Elisabeth, grasping for a reminder of her worth now that she’s seen the way people fawn over Sue’s youth and beauty, makes a date with a former schoolmate. In the bathroom when it’s time to go, she paints red lipstick onto her mouth, a finishing touch. But the presence of Sue, unconscious and glowing nearby, haunts her. Elisabeth returns to the mirror, adds some blush to her cheeks. Gloss on her lips. She’s nearly out the door when she turns back. Maybe a scarf to cover the skin on her chest. Some concealer to brighten and smooth her complexion. More blush to bring her cheeks to life. With each new adjustment, she gets more aggressive, until she’s clawing at her face, rubbing her skin raw. The scene ends with her hunched on the edge of her bed in the dark, her phone pinging with messages from her date. If every horror movie has a moment when the audience screams at the protagonist not to walk into that dark basement, for The Substance, this is it. The viewer knows that Elisabeth is beautiful and worthy—the horror lies in the violence she inflicts on herself because she can no longer see it.