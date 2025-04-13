President Donald Trump remains in “excellent health” and is “fully fit” to be Commander-in-Chief, his physician said in a report released by the White House on Sunday, April 13. Trump attended a medical appointment at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday—the first physical of his second presidential term. Trump consented to Dr. Sean Barbabella, the President's White House physician, releasing the results of his cognitive test and physical examination and tests.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per the report, Trump’s height and weight are 75 inches and 224 pounds, respectively. Scans of several body systems—including the eyes, ears, neck, throat, and heart—came back normal. The physician noted scarring on Trump’s right ear, obtained during the first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July, 2024. Dr. Barbabella also shared that the President had undergone a colonoscopy in the summer of 2024, during which it was revealed that he had a benign polyp and diverticulitis, which is inflammation in the pockets of the colon. A follow-up colonoscopy was recommended in three years time. Trump's medical history also includes a past COVID-19 infection. Read More: The Controversy Over Donald Trump’s Absent Medical Records, Explained Trump’s medications include prescriptions for cholesterol, a cardiac prevention medicine, and a cream to use as needed for “a skin condition.” The physician also notes that Trump, at some point, had bilateral cataract surgery.

Overall, Barbabella—a decorated Navy physician—says that Trump is in “robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function,” sharing that his “active lifestyle” including both golf and the general activeness required of his station helps his well-being “President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Health of State,” Barbabella concludes. The report also said that Trump scored 30 out of 30 on a Montreal Cognitive Assessment exam. Trump’s health and cognitive acuity had been central to calls for him to release his medical records. Read More: What We Learned From Kamala Harris’ Medical Report—and Why It’s Significant Trump—who, at 78, is the oldest President to start a second term at the White House—notably faced many calls during his presidential campaign to release his medical records, especially after his then-opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris, released her own in October 2024.

“The American people deserve to have confidence in their elected officials’ mental and physical capacity to do the jobs they’ve elected them to do,” an open letter from over 200 doctors and health care providers in October read. “Trump ought to be going above and beyond to provide transparency on his physical health and mental acuity, given his advancing age.”

The results of this physical are the first full, robust report we’ve had on Trump’s health since the results from his 2018 physical were released. However, Trump has released a number of brief medical updates over the years, including a signed letter by his former physician Dr. Ronny Jackson—a Republican Representative from Texas—after the July 2024 assassination attempt, and an incredibly brief medical letter that featured in a Nov. 20, 2023, Truth Social post.