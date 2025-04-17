“I feel like I'm getting dumber.” The confession hung in the air between us, startling in its honesty. My sister—a college senior at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and one of the most hard-working people I know—wasn’t joking. We were sitting at the kitchen table late one night, sipping tea, when she said it. She stared into her mug. "AI is replacing my critical thinking skills," she admitted quietly. “I know it’s not ideal, but it’s so tempting.”

As a Communication Science and Rhetorical Studies major, she's no stranger to intense workloads. Like many students, she’s used AI here and there—to help summarize dense readings, brainstorm essay topics, and generate structure when she’s stuck. She was trying not to rely on it too heavily, but she noticed this required a great deal of willpower. She reminisced about her freshman self, recalling a time when writing essays felt challenging yet rewarding, when her mind felt sharper. Now, as a senior, she told me the process feels hollow. Her roommates, who refuse to use AI, can still sit down and craft an entire essay from scratch, she told me with a mix of admiration and quiet longing. While she acknowledged that her grades are climbing higher, she wasn’t particularly proud. She didn’t sound like someone who was ever looking for an easy shortcut. She sounded like someone waving a white flag.

As someone who remembers when the first iPhone came out—but also came of age during the rise of Instagram—I’ve felt the impact of new platforms firsthand. Young people are often the first to feel the effects of new technology, long before the grown-ups can fully articulate what’s happening. Like animals before an earthquake, they sense the shift before we do. So I started asking more students about their experiences with AI. Admittedly, I expected to hear a chorus of similar confessions. But the diversity of answers I received revealed something far more complex. I realized that the widespread panic around AI "destroying" education conceals a deeper issue. The root culprit isn’t AI—it’s the erosion of our attention spans. And this is a problem AI didn’t create—social media did. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube have systematically hacked our brains for quick hits of dopamine, conditioning young people for instant gratification and eroding their patience for challenging cognitive tasks. To keep users coming back, they rely on features like infinite scroll and relentless notifications—each one rewarding us with likes, comments, and new content before we even know we’re looking for it. So when it’s time to sit down and structure an argument or wrestle with a difficult idea, our brains are conditioned to reach for the easiest escape: AI.

When students rely on AI to skip foundational learning, crucial skills atrophy. Yes, students are using AI to write essays, ace take-home tests, and breeze through homework with the elegance of someone who definitely didn’t read The Scarlet Letter. That behavior means many are skipping foundational learning opportunities. Skills like structuring arguments, developing a point of view, and sitting with a hard, frustrating task long enough to figure it out are muscles that atrophy when AI becomes the shortcut. The harm isn't only academic; it's emotional too. Earning an A on an essay you didn’t write doesn’t build confidence; it undermines it, reinforcing the damaging belief that success is only achievable with AI assistance. And this core belief makes young people less likely to take risks, explore new ideas, or develop their own creative voice. But, from my conversations, I also learned that for every student misusing AI to avoid hard thinking, there’s another embracing it to learn more deeply. Some use it to check their math homework. Others ask AI to explain calculus to them, because their parents certainly can’t. Some create practice tests to prepare for their exams. And, perhaps most powerfully of all, others turn to AI to ask honest, "dumb" questions they genuinely want answers to, igniting curiosity in topics their classrooms might overlook.

That’s why, ironically, AI might be one of the best tools we have to combat the very attention crisis it’s accused of worsening. As author Johann Hari points out in his book, Stolen Focus, one of the few ways to truly reclaim our focus is by entering a state of flow—where you're so immersed in something meaningful that everything else fades away. For some students, AI is doing exactly that. It’s helping them lose track of time while diving into filmmaking, composing music, or writing code for a game they dreamed up. It’s acting as a 24/7 tutor on any subject they can dream of—patient, personalized, and endlessly adaptable—not just teaching what the curriculum demands, but guiding them toward what they’re genuinely passionate about. A high schooler curious about climate change might ask AI how carbon capture works, then spend hours building a pitch deck for a startup idea. A college student unsure of her major might use it to explore the neuroscience of dreams after a late-night conversation with a friend. In that sense, I have seen firsthand how AI isn’t always replacing learning. In many cases, it’s reviving it.

Unfortunately, some schools have responded to the misuse of AI by banning tools like ChatGPT or increasing surveillance through AI detection software. These measures address symptoms of our current educational crises, not the underlying cause. The issue isn't AI-assisted cheating but rather a broader societal failure to cultivate intrinsic motivation and sustained attention. Instead of restricting AI, we need to rebuild students' capacity for deep, sustained engagement. That means modeling curiosity ourselves, using AI openly and transparently to fuel genuine inquiry rather than as a crutch. Rather than keeping students after class and punishing them, and saying, “I know you used AI to write this essay,” teachers should respond to student curiosity with openness. Imagine a student asking, “Why did the Roman Empire fall so suddenly?” or “Could black holes actually be portals to other parts of the universe?” A teacher might say, “That’s a great question–I’m curious too. Want to try asking Claude and see what it comes up with?” Or, “That’s beyond the scope of our textbook, but it’s worth digging into. Let’s do a little AI-powered investigation.”

When a student’s curiosity stretches beyond the bounds of a single course or teacher’s expertise, AI can become an educator’s greatest ally—as long as they understand its limitations, use it intentionally, and guide students in evaluating responses critically, distinguishing real insight from hallucinated noise.

And outside the classroom, we need to hold tech companies accountable for fracturing our attention spans for profit. We’ve spent years blaming kids for not being able to concentrate when the truth is, their attention was systematically fracked by corporate algorithms. Until we reckon with that, no AI policy—no matter how well-written—is going to change conditions for students.