President Donald Trump reversed course on most of his “reciprocal tariffs” Wednesday afternoon—just hours after they were officially put in place—with the exception of China. “Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade… I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately.”

The U.S. is the largest importer in the world, importing over $328 billion of goods in February, according to a Bureau of Economic Analysis report. The most imported items include cars, computers, metals, petroleum, and telephones, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity. Electronics are also heavily imported from China. Consumers flocked to stock up on food and other items after the tariffs were announced on April 2. Economists have also largely sounded the alarm on a potential recession and the growing cost on American wallets. Even after Trump’s reversal, with China being taxed at such a high rate, a number of goods will likely see their prices increase, and there remains the potential for the higher rates on imports from other countries to resume in three months, which some shoppers may hope to get ahead of. Experts, it should be noted, advise folks to remain calm. “Financial markets have indicated to us in the last couple of days that there are other risks, including a risk of a recession and future income loss,” says Felix Tintelnot, an associate professor of economics at Duke University. “Aggressively spending now might not be optimal for everyone.”

Read More: Is the U.S. Heading Into a Recession Amid Trump’s Tariffs? ‘Liberation Day’ Fallout Sparks Fresh Fears Here’s what to know about what items may face the biggest price increases from Trump’s trade policies. Automobiles Trade between nearby Canada and Mexico is currently being disrupted by tariffs imposed on imported cars, autoparts, aluminum, and steel. (These tariffs differ from the “reciprocal tariffs” Trump imposed on other countries, which Mexico and Canada were exempt from.) Analysis conducted by economist Arthur Laffer shows that the tariffs could raise prices for some vehicles by more than $4,700. “Right now, it would be best to get a new car that's already on a dealer's lot,” says Brian Moody, executive editor of AutoTrader.com. “If you are already in the market for that, then speed that process up just a little.” Moody says it's difficult to assess which brands will be most affected by tariffs. “The truth is, many cars that the average person might think of as an ‘import brand’ are built here in the U.S.,” he says, adding that “some of those vehicles that are built or assembled here in the U.S., they use parts from overseas or just across the border. So that's why a car that's built in the U.S. may still incur a tariff.”

Some automakers have informed customers that they will, at least temporarily, be keeping prices at the same rate. Hyundai Motor North America affirmed that they won’t be increasing car prices until at least June 2. BMW said that it will absorb the costs of the tariffs on its cars until May, according to the Wall Street Journal. Toyota shared a list of models that are manufactured in the U.S., including the Highlander and Camry, among others. And Ford launched a “From America, For America” campaign, and said that starting on April 3, it will offer buyers the same pricing discount employees receive. “It is really incumbent on the consumer to do a bunch of research ahead of time to figure these things out,” says Moody. “People can just call their local dealer [and say,] ‘I really want an XYZ car. Do you have a bunch of those? Is there a price increase? What is the price?’” Read More: Trump Wants to Spin His Tariff Pause as a Win. It’s Not

Food Food inflation continues to be a major concern for families. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), food prices rose by 23.6% from 2020 to 2024. The nearly 1.9 million farms in the U.S. play a major role in delivering that food to families’ tables, which some experts say means food prices will not rise exponentially. “The vast majority of calories that we consume are U.S.-based,” says Michael Swanson, Wells Fargo's chief agricultural economist. Livestock, feed grains, and oilseeds see low import rates, according to the USDA. And generally, the U.S. relies on imports of fruits, vegetables, or alcoholic beverages that simply cannot be produced in the U.S.—whether because of climate, seasonal availability, or other inconveniences. Avocados, of which about 90%, per figures released in 2024, come from Mexico, are exempt from tariffs. That’s because it falls under the category of a U.S.–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) compliant good.

Imported wine, which mostly derives from France and Italy, may also be affected. “If there’s something unique, like a wine or a cheese that you love, there's a lot of great products that you should probably experiment with to see if you can find something you like [as much] or better,” says Swanson. “California wine producers will be more than happy to have you take a look at their product again.” Electronics Cellphones, computers, TV sets, and other electronics are largely imported from China—the nation facing the biggest tariff rate from the U.S. The prices of such goods are undoubtedly set to increase, though Tintelnot says that some companies may choose to rely on their assembly facilities in countries that are not China, to avoid some of the tariffs. “A tariff of 125% is massive. It's pretty close to making it nearly prohibitive to import from that country,” he says. “Products, instead of coming from China, would come from the next best production location.”

Clothes

The U.S. is the largest single-country apparel importer in the world, according to the U.S. International Trade Commission.

The U.S. imports nearly all of its clothes and shoes from other countries, per a 2024 report from the American Apparel & Footwear Association. More than half of the apparel imported comes from China, making the price of apparel likely to increase. However, supporters of “slow fashion,” which advocates higher quality and longer lasting materials, see the tariffs as an opportunity for Americans to take a closer look at secondhand shopping, which can be more eco and budget-friendly.