How We Chose the 2025 TIME100

TIME’s founders knew that focusing on the individuals who are transforming the world is the best way to help readers understand it. That belief animates much of what we do at TIME. Take Person of the Year, which in two years will reach its centennial. Or the TIME100, our annual list of the most influential people in the world, launched more than two decades ago. Both projects are as relevant today as at any point in their histories. The 2025 TIME100, in partnership with our Official Timekeeper Rolex, will be our biggest yet, including a daylong summit with interviews with world leaders, and our annual gala, which will be broadcast on May 4 on ABC in the U.S. and stream around the world on Hulu. This year, as we continue to develop TIME’s signature leadership platform, we’ll introduce two new TIME100 franchises: one focused on philanthropy and the other on digital creators.

What does the 2025 TIME100 tell us about the forces shaping our lives? It includes six members of the Trump Administration, the largest contingent from a political Administration since Barack Obama arrived in Washington in 2009, a recognition of where global disruption originates today. This year’s group also includes 16 corporate CEOs, a record, and a sign of the emergence of a class of business leaders who are filling a leadership void. It includes nine leaders who are fighting for justice, equality, and democracy, at a moment when the rights of so many are at stake. Members of the list come from 32 countries. The youngest is 22-year-old Léon Marchand, a French swimmer who dominated the Paris Olympics. The oldest is Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate who, at 84, was sworn in last summer to lead Bangladesh’s interim government.