Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of The Pitt. Appointment viewing medical dramas are so back. Over the past three months, Max's The Pitt has become a weekly must-watch television event for those hoping to avoid spoilers about the emergency room goings-on of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. A spiritual successor to ER with a structure that recalls 24, The Pitt covers one hour per episode of a shift in the teaching hospital's emergency department. The series was created by ER alum R. Scott Gemmill and stars veteran TV doctor Noah Wyle (also an executive producer and writer) as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the chief attending physician tasked with overseeing the doctors, nurses, residents, interns, and med students responsible for caring for the Pitt's patients.

Advertisement Advertisement

Over the course of the 15-episode first season, Robby and his fellow healthcare professionals came up against emergencies ranging from a drowning to a series of overdoses to a mass shooting—all on the fifth anniversary of the day Robby had to make the decision to let his late mentor, Dr. Adamson, die from complications of COVID-19 in order to give a fighting chance to a younger patient who needed the resources. While Robby and the rest of the gang were finally able to clock out for the day at the end of the finale, a second season that will take place 10 months later and be set over the Fourth of July weekend is slated to premiere in January. Considering the time jump and how hospital rotations work, there's a chance some of the characters, like Whitaker (Gerran Howell) and Javadi (Shabana Azeez), will no longer be in the ER by the start of Season 2. However, since Whitaker will presumably have graduated by that point and July 1 is often when a new batch of doctors begin their training, Whitaker could potentially be back in the ER as an intern. As senior residents, Collins (Tracy Ifeachor) and Langdon (Patrick Ball)—if he's allowed back—may have also moved on 10 months down the line. Although we're certainly hoping otherwise.

Here's where every major character's storyline left off in Season 1, and what we might expect from them in Season 2—that is, if we get to see them again. Robby

Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby in the Season 1 finale of The Pitt. Warrick Page—Max

Everyone's favorite traumatized attending had a tough shift, to put it mildly. Not only was he dealing with PTSD-style flashbacks of Dr. Adamson's death the whole day, but, despite his heroic efforts, he wasn't able to save the girlfriend of his pseudo-stepson Jake (Taj Speights) after she was shot in the chest at PittFest. Oh, and (an also very traumatized) Jake even had the gall to blame him for her death! The perils of his chosen profession appear to be catching up with Robby, who ended his extended shift standing on the ledge of the hospital's roof in the same spot where he found night-shift attending Dr. Abbott (Shawn Hatosy) when he arrived for work that morning. Luckily, Abbott repaid the favor of checking in on his friend in his time of need and the two ultimately left the ER together to have a beer in the park with a few of their colleagues before finally heading home.

Abbott

Shawn Hatosy as Dr. Abbott in the Season 1 finale of The Pitt. Warrick Page—Max

We only really got to know night shift attending Dr. Abbott in the last few episodes of the season after he showed up on his day off to help with the influx of patients coming in from PittFest. (His battlefield experience came in handy during the mass casualty event.) But we'll hopefully get to see more of both him and his relationship with Dr. Robby in Season 2. The bond they share is clearly an important one. Collins

Tracy Ifeachor as Collins in Season 1 of The Pitt. Warrick Page—Max

Senior resident Dr. Heather Collins never showed back up after Robby sent her home in Episode 11 and told her to turn her phone off for the night upon learning she'd had a miscarriage earlier in her shift. The two shared a moment sitting in the back of an ambulance during which Collins implied to Robby that she'd had an abortion when they were together a few years prior. Robby was quick to comfort her, proving there's still a lot of love between them and leaving us wanting to see more of their relationship. We still don't know if Collins is going to keep trying for a baby via IVF after several failed, expensive rounds. But we have faith she'll be back in action and ready for more flirting/fighting with Robby by the time Season 2 rolls around (that is, unless she's moved onto a new role or a new hospital). Langdon

Patrick Ball as Langdon in Episode 9 of The Pitt. Warrick Page—Max

After pleading with Robby to give him a second chance for stealing narcotics from the hospital and being told his second chance could be a 30-day inpatient treatment program followed by random urine tests 50-60 times a year followed by a five-year NA program, Langdon instigated an argument with Robby over his mid-shift mental breakdown. The pair ended things on pretty bad terms in the finale, but as Robby's former heir apparent in the ER, we have to assume Langdon won't stop fighting to get back in his mentor's good graces and once again earn his trust. Dana

Katherine LaNasa as Dana in Episode 11 of The Pitt John Johnson—Max

After getting brutally punched in the face by a disgruntled patient and dealing with the carnage of the shooting, head charge nurse Dana (Katherine LaNasa) told Langdon she wasn't sure she was ever coming back to the hospital. We then saw her taking photos of her and her daughter down from her desk, a move that suggested she was apparently planning on following through on quitting. Still, we simply aren't willing to accept that Dana's career will end on such an unhappy note. Not to mention the Pitt can't seem to function without her.

Mohan

Supriya Ganesh as Mohan in Episode 13 of The Pitt. Warrick Page—Max

Although she was originally running on an adrenaline high after the chaos of the PittFest shooting, we eventually saw third-year resident Mohan (Supriya Ganesh) crash and break down crying in the bathroom in the finale. We know Samira struggles to keep up with the pace at which she's supposed to treat patients and that, outside of the hospital, she has a tough time maintaining a work-life balance. These issues seem likely to come back into play as her career moves forward in Season 2. McKay

Fiona Dourif as McKay in the Season 1 finale of The Pitt. Warrick Page—Max

Thanks to an assist from Dr. Robby, McKay (Fiona Dourif) was able to avoid being arrested for disabling her ankle monitor when it started malfunctioning at the height of the PittFest shooting chaos. She then wrapped up her shift by giving "incel kid" David (Jackson Kelly) a stern talking to about the implications of the list he made of girls at his school to "eliminate." But, after all that, she at least got to go home to her son for the night despite an ongoing custody battle with her man-child ex and his young, territorial new girlfriend. Mel

Taylor Dearden as Mel in Episode 14 of The Pitt. Warrick Page—Max

Seemingly indefatigable second-year resident Dr. Melissa King (Taylor Dearden) had one last procedure to perform—doing a spinal tap on a young measles patient with armchair doctor parents—before heading off to pick up Becca (Tal Anderson), her twin sister with high support needs autism, from her care facility for their Friday night routine of dinner and a movie. Mel was definitely a fan-favorite in Season 1 and we're pretty certain that won't be changing anytime soon.

Santos

Isa Briones as Santos in the Season 1 finale of The Pitt. Warrick Page—Max

Despite her unsentimental exterior, intern Santos (Isa Briones) displayed a softer side on a few occasions throughout the season, including when she comforted a young patient following a failed suicide attempt and then offered to let Whitaker stay in her spare room in the finale. From what we've learned about Santos, we know she had a traumatic upbringing that deeply affected her and she seems to put on a tough front as a way of coping with that. Santos may be a divisive character, but we hope we get the chance to know her even better in Season 2—maybe she'll be on rotation with Dr. Garcia (Alexandra Metz) from surgery, who at least claims to have gotten over the whole scalpel in the foot incident.

Whitaker

Gerran Howell as Whitaker in Episode 13 of The Pitt. Warrick Page—Max

Following a day of repeatedly getting covered in various bodily fluids, fourth-year medical student Whitaker finally caught a break when Santos discovered he'd been sleeping at the hospital because he couldn't afford a car or a place to live. Although staying with Santos might not be all smooth sailing, it seems like things can only go up from here for ol' Huckleberry. He also had a bonding moment with Robby after being the one to find him mid-breakdown; perhaps that will affect their relationship moving forward. Javadi

Shabana Azeez as Javadi in Episode 11 of The Pitt. John Johnson—Max

As a 20-year-old third-year medical student and the daughter of a highly-respected surgeon, Javadi clearly feels a lot of pressure to prove herself. Luckily, despite fainting early in the day and coming away from the shift a bit overwhelmed, she seems to be on track to do so. She even made some progress on befriending her crush, Nurse Mateo (Jalen Thomas Brooks), and learning to relax a little with a post-shift beer in the park (yes, she's underage, but no one's going to tell Dr. Mommy). The nurse squad

Kristin Villanueva as Princess in Episode 13 of The Pitt. Warrick Page—Max

Beyond the fact that Perlah (Amielynn Abellera) and Princess (Kristin Villanueva) like to gossip together and Mateo sometimes babysits for McKay, we don't know a ton about the rotation of day shift nurses featured in Season 1 of The Pitt. However, what we do know is they're integral to the ER running smoothly and its patients getting the care they need.

Gloria

Michael Hyatt as Gloria in Episode 6 of The Pitt. Warrick Page—Max

At the start of the finale, we saw Gloria (Michael Hyatt) hopping on a call to insist the ER should be back up and running in the wake of its temporary shutdown. As the hospital's chief medical officer, Gloria seems destined to continue to butt heads with Robby over the business side of saving lives. But the two at least shared a nice moment when Gloria commended Robby and Abbott's handling of the shooting. The night shift doctors

Ayesha Harris as Ellis in the Season 1 finale of The Pitt. Warrick Page—Max

In addition to Abbott, we were also introduced to a few of the Pitt's other night shift doctors, including Dr. Ellis (Ayesha Harris) and Dr. Shen (Ken Kirby), when they arrived to assist with the shooting victims before taking over for the evening. We'll be interested to see if we get any more intel on the nighttime crew going forward.